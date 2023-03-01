The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange closed the trading day up 0.26% at 27,516.53 points.

Sydney stocks are flat, down 0.09%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange advances by 0.88%, the Kospi of Seoul marks an increase of 0.92%.

The excellent news coming from China‘s macroeconomic front lead the Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange to fly by almost +4%, with a rally equal to +3.9%.

The official data relating to the manufacturing PMI for February has been released in China.

The index highlighted the positive effect of the reopening from the repeated phases of lockdown – launched until the end of 2022 – on the Chinese economy, thus jumping up to 52.6 points in February, the record since April 2012, when it stood at 53.5 points.

China‘s manufacturing PMI also did much better than the 50.1 reported in January and the 50.5 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

China‘s PMI services index also accelerated, rising from 54.4 in January to 56.3 points in February and against

55 points estimated by the consensus.

The good news for China doesn’t end there.

Moody’s announced that it has revised its outlook for China‘s GDP growth upwards from 4% to 5% for both 2023 and 2024.

“We have revised upwards our forecast for China‘s real GDP growth to 5% for 2023 and 2024, up from our previous projections of 4%,” the rating agency said in a statement.

“We estimate that the recovery in demand for non-commercial services (those that are not traded in international transactions) will support the rebound in consumption starting this spring,” Moody’s statement continues.

However, it must be said that Moody’s also believes that the growth of the Chinese economy could then slow down in the medium term.

On the Hong Kong stock exchange, the buys mainly concern hi-tech, EV and sectors that benefit most from the consequences of the reopening of the economy.

Buy on Tencent, which jumps up to over 6%, NetEase up to almost +7% and Alibaba almost +5%. Purchases also on electric car manufacturers, with Xpeng flying by almost +9% and Baidu shooting by more than 5%. Li Auto jumps more than 7%.

On Wall Street, US futures moved little after the declines on the eve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell in yesterday’s session by 232.39 points (-0.7%) to 32,656.70 points; the S&P 500 was down 0.3% to 3,970.15, and the Nasdaq Composite finished down 0.1% at 11,455.54 points.

Despite the rally reported in the first sessions of 2023, all three major Wall Street stock indexes closed the second of the last three months in the red.

Notably, the Dow Jones fell 4.19% in February, bringing the YTD decline to -1.48%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down 2.61% and 1.11% respectively in February, but are still up year-to-date.

At 7.35 am Italian time, futures mark slight increases, just above 0.10%.