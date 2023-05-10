Tokyo stocks down, Shanghai -1%. Sales in Asia pending market mover data

Asian markets under pressure, after the negative session of Wall Street, and waiting for the big market mover that will arrive today from the macro data of the United States.

From the US macroeconomic front, the CPI (consumer price index), one of the most important parameters for monitoring the inflation trend, for the month of April will be announced at 8.30 (14.30 Italian time).

Analysts interviewed by Dow Jones expect the CPI to rise by 0.4% on a monthly basis and by 5% on an annual basis.

At approximately 7.40 am Italian time, the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange dropped by 0.35%; the Hong Kong Stock Exchange loses 0.33%, while Shanghai falls by more than 1%. Seoul -0.34% and Sydney -0.20% are also down.

Negative session for Wall Street yesterday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite down by 0.46% and 0.63% respectively, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down by 0.17%.

Futures on the main US stock indexes continue to trade just above parity.