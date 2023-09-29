Home » Tokyo’s Core Inflation Rate Continues to Slow, Affirming Bank of Japan’s Cooling Outlook
Tokyo’s Core Inflation Rate Continues to Slow, Affirming Bank of Japan’s Cooling Outlook

Date: September 29, 2023

Tokyo’s core inflation rate has experienced a third consecutive month of deceleration in September, lending further support to the Bank of Japan’s belief that inflationary pressures will continue to cool. According to the latest data released by the Japanese government on Friday, consumer prices in Tokyo, excluding fresh food, rose by 2.5% year-on-year, marking a decline from the 2.8% recorded in August. Economists had initially projected a slightly higher increase of 2.6%.

The Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is widely regarded as a pivotal indicator of Japan’s national inflation trend. As such, this sustained deceleration may suggest that the country’s overall inflationary trajectory could experience a continued decline.

In its most recent outlook published in July, the Bank of Japan had predicted an average inflation rate of 2.5% for the year leading up to March 2024. Moreover, the central bank anticipated a slowdown in inflationary pressures before the year’s end.

However, it should be noted that the data, content, and tools presented in this article do not constitute investment advice and are solely for reference purposes. The financial community urges caution and discretion when considering investment decisions, acknowledging the inherent risks associated with the stock market.

These developments in Tokyo’s core inflation rate provide valuable insights into the future path of Japan’s broader inflationary trends. As the Bank of Japan’s expectation for a cooling inflation outlook is reinforced, policymakers will closely monitor economic indicators to ensure financial stability and foster sustained economic growth.

