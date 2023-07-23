Tom Ford Fashion, Zegna appoints Lelio Gavazza as new CEO

Zegna Group appoints Lelio Gavazza CEO of Tom Ford Fashion

Lelio Gavazza will be the new CEO of Tom Ford Fashion, effective September 18 and will report directly to Ermenegildo “Gildo” Zegna, president and CEO of the Zegna Group. He will be part of the Group’s senior management. “I am honored to join the Zegna Group as CEO of Tom Ford Fashion and look forward to working with Gildo Zegna and collaborating with Guillaume Jesel to continue promoting Tom Ford’s growth to the top of luxury fashion,” commented the manager.

As CEO of Tom Ford Fashion, Gavazza will be responsible for Tom Ford Fashion’s end-to-end business, from collection development to merchandising, manufacturing and retail and wholesale distribution. “Lelio’s track record of strong global leadership brings Tom Ford Fashion outstanding experience in the luxury industry across retail management, wholesale distribution, marketing, digital and key markets including China. I have known and valued Lelio personally for many years and am confident that his world-class commercial ability, deep international experience and leadership qualities will prove invaluable to the development of Tom Ford Fashion’s business globally,” commented Gildo Zegna.

Lelio Gavazza will work closely with Guillaume Jesel, president and CEO of Tom Ford, ensuring fashion alignment with the brand’s holistic luxury strategy. “I am delighted to welcome Lelio Gavazza as CEO of Tom Ford Fashion. The Estée Lauder Companies and Tom Ford have an outstanding and longstanding relationship with Gildo Zegna and the Zegna Group,” added Guillaume Jesel.

Gavazza brings over twenty years of experience in luxury distribution to his new role. The manager comes from the Lvmh Group, where he currently holds the role of executive vice president, sales and retail of Bulgari.

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Group owns the Zegna and Thom Browne brands, and manages Tom Ford Fashion through a long-term licensing agreement with The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Today the company operates in approximately 80 countries around the world through 500 Zegna and Thom Browne stores, of which 304 directly managed by the Group as of March 31, 2023 (242 Zegna stores and 62 Thom Browne stores). At the end of 2022, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group had more than 6 thousand employees and a turnover of approximately 1.5 billion euros.

