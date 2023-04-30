Tom Ford says goodbye to fashion, after the last show he throws himself into the cinema

Tom Ford leaves fashion to reinvent himself as a director: the latest collection of clothes for the autumn/winter 2023 season has been unveiled

Tom Ford he says goodbye to the fashion and beauty universe that have consecrated him as an international icon of the luxury sector. With a video published on his website and on his social channels, he revealed what will be “the latest collection” designed by him “for his eponymous brand“: so we read on the Instagram account. The Texan designer, now 61, founded his brand in 2005a year after leaving Gucci, where he was creative director for 10 years.

Tom Ford

However, his retirement from the scene was not a bolt from the blue, as it was already in the air last autumn with the news of the sale of the Tom Ford brand to the US group Estee Lauderowner of brands such as Clinique, La Mer and Aveda: a $2.8 billion deal. Furthermore, for some time the designer had already shown interest in other areas, first of all the cinema – just think that “A Single Man”, his first work as a director, dates back to 2009. In addition, his passion for the seventh art has also given him a certain success. Both his first and second films, 2016’s “Nocturnal Animals”, were nominated for Oscars.

