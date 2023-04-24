Home » Tommaso Foti attacks the Annunziata on April 25: Rai 3 is the fiefdom of the Sx
Business

Tommaso Foti attacks the Annunziata on April 25: Rai 3 is the fiefdom of the Sx

by admin
Tommaso Foti attacks the Annunziata on April 25: Rai 3 is the fiefdom of the Sx

Tommaso Foti, group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber and Lucia Annunziata, journalist

The director of Rai Tre, Franco Di Mare, should make himself heard with journalists: it doesn’t matter what political color they are

Thomas Fotigroup leader of Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, he does not send them to say. And so after the broadcast Half an hour more aired yesterday on Rai 3 he blurted out: “One more time Lucia Annunziata never misses an opportunity to express his contempt for this government, launching yet another harsh attack for no reason. The last pearl of him is to define this “a 25 April different from all others: a 25 April of denial of rights. But what rights are you talking about? What rights would the Meloni government be denying?

Photos then he doesn’t forget the past and so he called attention to an episode that took place some time ago and which caused quite a stir. “It is against all balance in information that those who are called upon to perform a public service function express themselves so biased towards the Government. A government that – like it or not the Announced – is the result of the vote of the Italians. After the direct bad word during the confrontation with Minister Roccella, today there is a relapse. Just like when, in 2013, the then national secretary of the PdL, the same presenter allowed herself to affirm, addressing the center-right ‘you are unpresentable’. In short: Lucia loses her hair but not her vice”.

See also  A-share subscription | Yifang Bio (688382.SH) opens subscription for the company's independent research and development of innovative targeted drugs | A shares_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Resolution 22 of 04/03/2023 – Takeover of the...

April 25, the return of Fini is a...

Citigroup: Japanese investors cool bets on monetary policy...

Technoprobe admitted to Euronext in Milan with an...

Other than red… Valentino, very green budget: 1.5...

Europe cannot fail to make itself heard

“Starship” rocket launch severely damaged launch pad repair...

Superbonus and credit transfer in 10 years: rules...

Tommaso Foti attacks the Annunziata on April 25:...

Yemen, the long road to peace

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy