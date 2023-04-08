Tomorrow rice noodle festival OPEN DAY!Xiaomi announced: It will showcase three major technologies

On April 6, Xiaomi announced the official opening of the Rice Noodle Festival, which is the 13th anniversary of Xiaomi’s establishment.

Every year, the Rice Noodle Festival is the biggest festival for Xiaomi. Not only will there be various product discounts, but there will also be official special surprises,

This year, OPEN DAY, the rice noodle festival, announced its official return, and will invite rice noodles to the Xiaomi Science and Technology Park.A variety of benefits will be given at that time, and Xiaomi engineers will be invited to meet face-to-face with Mi Fan to chat about Xiaomi’s latest technology products.

This morning, Xiaomi officially announced tomorrow’s Rice Noodle Festival,Three major technology products will be displayed, namely: CyberDog (Iron Egg), Xiaomi Wireless AR Glasses Discovery Edition, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Machine.

Among them, CyberDog is Xiaomi’s first bionic quadruped robot, which will be officially released at Lei Jun’s annual speech in 2021.

CyberDog not only has a bionic movement gait, but also has a bionic visual and auditory interaction experience, allowing it to follow instructions, recognize the owner and even automatically follow the owner.

In addition, it is equipped with a high-precision environmental perception system. 11 high-precision sensors all over the body transmit information to the AI ​​​​brain in real time, allowing it to perceive environmental information such as images, light, distance, speed, and sound, and restore more realistic biological responses.

Xiaomi Wireless AR Glasses Discovery Edition is a new product released in February this year, with three major innovations:Using wireless connection, the communication delay between mobile phone and glasses is less than 3ms, and the whole link delay is as low as 50ms; the free-form surface optical module is used to realize “retina-level” display; self-developed micro-gesture interaction is adopted.

Specifically, when wearing the Xiaomi wireless AR glasses explorer version, in the process of daily use of an application, select an application and open it, swipe to browse the page, exit the application and return to the desktop, these operations can be interacted with micro gestures without the need for a mobile phone .

It is reported that the Xiaomi wireless AR glasses adopts a lightweight design, using lightweight materials such as magnesium-lithium alloy, carbon fiber parts, and self-developed silicon-oxygen anode batteries. Chip, support Mi 13 series, Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces, OpenXR and Microsoft MRTK development framework.

The Mi 12S Ultra concept machine is a magically modified product released at the end of last year. It was jointly created by Xiaomi and Leica, exploring the boundaries of mobile imaging and professional cameras.It is known as “removing the lens is a flagship mobile phone, screwing on the lens and turning into a professional imaging device”.

By reconstructing the interior of this phone, Xiaomi has greatly reduced the area of ​​the motherboard and raised it, moved the ultra-wide-angle lens down, canceled the periscope rear camera, and added a second direct-light one-inch sensor in the center, and used sapphire glass Covered, the whole machine is still airtight and waterproof.

The flange distance of the connection mount is only 2mm, and the adapter ring can be used to arbitrarily transfer Leica M series lenses.

After the external lens, enter the camera professional mode of the Mi 12S Ultra concept machine, you can use the external lens to shoot, which can adapt to a rich lens group, including telephoto, macro and so on.