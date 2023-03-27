The working hypotheses for the future

What will be the future of heating systems given that gas condensing boilers will no longer be encouraged from 2024 and, above all, the aim is to phase out fossil fuels? According to Vaillant, the European giant in the sector with a turnover of 3.3 billion and 16,000 employees, the alternatives are already clear: heat pumps and hydrogen boilers.

“14 million boilers are still installed in Italy and have not yet been replaced with condensing ones – explained Gherardo Magri CEO of Vaillant in Italy and on the board of directors of Assotermica, the industry association – Replacing a traditional boiler with a with condensing there is a reduction of CO2 of 30%, corresponding to 1 ton of CO2 per year. To absorb this CO2, 80 trees would have to be planted”.

In 2022, thanks to all the bonuses and especially the discount on the invoice, has the boiler park been renewed?

“Of course we recorded a 30% increase in sales. In 2022, 1 million condensing boilers and 280,000 heat pumps were sold in Italy with Italy being the second largest market for this heating system after France. Then came February 17 and, by stopping the discount on the invoice and the transfer of the tax credit, the market also stopped. Now the replacement is done only if the boiler no longer works”.

In this case, is a heat pump, which works with electricity, or a hybrid system worthwhile?

“The future of heating is in renewable energy. The first step is the heat pump. Our heat pump works with flow temperatures up to 75 degrees and therefore can also be installed in old houses heated with radiators and not with the new underfloor heating coils. This system can be integrated with a gas boiler, and therefore hybrid, because, if the temperature outside is very rigid, the heat pump, which works on the heat exchange, struggles to heat. But the future will be hydrogen boilers”.

Will this be the energy source of the future?

“We have built boilers compatible with a 20-30% hydrogen blend fed into the existing natural gas grid and are conducting the first tests for 100% hydrogen combustion. The problem is that the methane distribution network must also be made compatible with hydrogen. In Germany there is already a pilot project with some homes that are experimenting with this system. In Italy we are working with utilities. But the real turning point will come when we will be able to produce this gas exclusively with renewable sources. In England they are already working on this solution and claim to be ready in a few years”.

Waiting for the development of hydrogen distribution networks focused on heat pumps?

“For this Vaillant has invested 1 billion in a new plant, which has just been inaugurated, in Slovenia which will be able to produce 300,000 pieces a year. Heat pumps are also able to produce hot water and, combined with a photovoltaic system, produce good savings on the bill. Of course, it is a more expensive system than gas boilers or water heaters”.

What are we talking about?

“For a hybrid system, i.e. a gas boiler with a heat pump, around 10,000 euros. Only the heat pump around 6-7 thousand but in five years the prices will go down. Of course it will be important to encourage the adoption of these systems by the government”.

As Assotermica, what would be the size of the tax bonus you plan to ask?

“The ideal would be around 70-75%. Today the incentives reach 65% but without the discount on the invoice we expect a strong downsizing of the market in 2023″.

How many people does Vaillant employ in Italy?

“Turnover in 2022 grew by 30% to 250 million euros. Our workforce consists of 3,500 people including internal staff, assistance centres, technicians and figures in the area”.

Who are your main competitors?

“Definitely the Japanese of Daikin, very strong in heat pumps, who have acquired a company for the production of gas boilers. But also Italian manufacturers such as Immergas are gearing up to supply hybrid, gas and heat pump heating systems”.