Tomson Group’s total operating income in 2022 is approximately HK$533 million, a year-on-year decrease of 32.27%; revenue is HK$460 million, a year-on-year decrease of 40.94%; gross profit is HK$314 million, a year-on-year decrease of 53.55%; annual profit is HK$18.755 million, a year-on-year decrease of 40.94%; A 94% drop.

Opinion News:On March 30, Tomson Group Co., Ltd. released its annual performance announcement for the year ending December 31, 2022.

Guandian New Media learned that the total operating income of Tomson Group in 2022 is about 533 million Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 32.27%; the revenue is 460 million Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 40.94%; 18.755 million Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 94%.

During the same period, the company’s basic earnings per share were 0.87 Hong Kong cents and 14.38 Hong Kong cents in 2021. After the end of the reporting period, the directors declared an interim dividend of HK8.50 cents per share for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2021: HK5.50 cents per share).

The announcement stated that the decrease in profit was mainly related to the Group’s property development and investment business, which was mainly attributable to the decrease in total operating income from property sales and leasing affected by the COVID-19 epidemic and the decrease in gross profit margin. In addition, at the end of the year, the Group recorded an unrealized loss of HK$75.2 million (2021: HK$3.54 million) from changes in fair value after market valuation of investment properties located in Shanghai, China in accordance with applicable accounting standards. As a result, the segmental profit of the property development and investment business decreased to HK$98.828 million (2021: HK$456 million) for the year under review.

In 2022, Tomson Group recorded a net income of HK$8.16 million from securities investment for sale (HK$12.838 million in 2021), and received dividends from the group’s long-term equity investment of HK$22.054 million (HK$23.209 million in 2021). Despite the reduction in administrative expenses and financing costs, interest income fell to HK$70.21 million (HK$76.865 million in 2021), and the group recorded a net exchange loss of HK$28.577 million (net gain of HK$10.262 million in 2021).

Mainland China (especially Shanghai) is the main base of Tomson Group. In 2022, the property investment category will be the primary source of profit for Tomson Group, contributing a classified profit of HK$94.78 million, mainly from the Group’s investment properties in Shanghai rental and property management fee income, partly offset by unrealized losses arising from changes in fair value following the revaluation of these investment properties at the end of the year.

The securities trading business recorded a segment profit of HK$7.984 million, ranking second in the group’s profit contribution in the operating segment.

At the end of the reporting period, the gold and cash equivalent items of Tomson Group were HK$3.966 billion, a decrease of approximately 10.79%. During the year, Tomson Group generated a net cash inflow of HK$115 million from its operating business.

As of the end of the reporting period, Tomson Group’s liabilities were HK$5.967 billion, of which about 63.62% were taxes under current liabilities, about 18.64% were deferred tax liabilities, and about 13.60% were trade accounts payable and other accounts payable 4.07% are borrowings and the rest are lease liabilities.

As of the end of 2022, Tomson Group had a loan of HK$242 million. The loan was denominated in RMB, secured, and interest-bearing at a floating rate. Of the loans, about 11.11% were repayable within one year from the end of the reporting period, about 11.11% were repayable over one year but not more than two years from the end of the reporting period, and about 33.33% were repayable over two years but not more than two years from the end of the reporting period. The repayment shall not exceed five years, and the remaining 44.45% shall be repaid after five years from the end of the reporting period. The Group does not use any other financial instruments in financing and treasury management.