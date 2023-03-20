Home Business Tonfo a Wall Street di First Republic Bank – 47%
Business

Tonfo a Wall Street di First Republic Bank – 47%

by admin
Tonfo a Wall Street di First Republic Bank – 47%

Thud on Wall Street for the title of First Republic Bank which lost more than 47 (-47.29%) at the end of the session in New York. The plunge comes after Standard & Poor’s cut the San Francisco bank’s credit rating for the second time since Wednesday. The 30 billion dollar aid granted by the major American institutes failed to reassure, just as the wedding between Credit Suisse and Ubs failed. And faced with a situation that threatens to precipitate, with possible shock waves throughout the system, a new bailout plan is being studied to strengthen the bank’s capital. Working on the initiative is the managing director of JPMorgan Jamie Dimon who, as in 2008, imposes himself on the scene as a protagonist. During the financial crisis Dimon earned the nickname “Wizard of Wall Street” and many hope that he can now work magic for First Republic. His first attempt was unsuccessful: having brought together the 11 major American banks to ensure the bank 30 billion in deposits has not swept away doubts about the sustainability of First Republic. Now together with the other administrators of the American giants, Dimon is studying the possibility of converting all or part of the 30 billion dollars agreed into capital. The negotiations are underway and – according to rumors – they also include the American authorities, engaged over the weekend in the rescue of Credit Suisse which seems to have made them forget, according to critics, the problems at home. Weighing on First Republic is the flight of deposits but also the downgrades decided by S&P, two in a week with which its rating is now ‘B+’. The 30 billion deposits could ease the pressure on liquidity in the short term but – the agency explained – could not solve the substantial funding and profitability challenges that we believe the bank is facing”. ( & Poor’s cut the San Francisco bank’s credit rating for the second time since Wednesday.

See also  Cimbri (Unipol): “Traffic has returned to the levels of 2019, but accidents have not. We expect them to ”. And then the RC auto will also rise

You may also like

VW: The abrupt departure of Bernd Osterloh is...

Halmers is the CEO of UBS, which is...

Ubs save Credit Suisse, I applaud Bce from...

Media report: Credit Suisse wants to pay bonuses...

Eurovita goes towards extraordinary administration, hypothetical transfer of...

CS takeover by UBS – Ex-Finma expert: years...

Ukraine, Conte says enough to arms: “I hope...

Pitchdeck: This is how the startup Finmatics raised...

Microsoft Italy, Vincenzo Esposito is the new Ad

Bonify treats employees to a barbecue

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy