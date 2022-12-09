Tongrentang cross-border “drinking”?It is planned to acquire a 51% stake in Jingyi Biotechnology for no more than 190 million yuan

Beijing News editor Yue Caizhou

2022-12-08 17:09

Beijing News Shell Finance News The fourteenth meeting of the ninth board of directors of Beijing Tongrentang Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”) was held on December 7, 2022 by means of communication. The meeting deliberated and passed the “Proposal on Investing in Hubei Beijing Yi Biotechnology Co., Ltd. with its own funds”: agreeing that the company will cooperate with Hubei Chuyuanchun Wine Industry Co., Ltd., Yuan’an County Qifeng Ecological Industry Development Fund Co., Ltd., and Hubei Beijing Yi Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Jingyi Biotechnology”) signed the “Investment Agreement”. The main business of Jingyi Bio is positioned as the production and sales of medicinal wine, liquor, and blended liquor. In the future, it will supply strategic resources such as liquor base liquor and rice wine to the company. The company expects to invest no more than RMB 189,967,715 in Jingyi Biology (the specific investment amount is determined in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Investment Agreement”), and obtains 51% equity of Jingyi Biology. .