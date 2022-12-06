As of noon, Tongrun Equipment once again hit the daily limit, out of 11 consecutive boards, with a turnover of 1.281 billion yuan.

Tongrun Equipment announced on November 22 that the company’s controlling shareholder, Changshu Jack Factory, will transfer about 107 million shares of the company (accounting for 29.99% of the company’s total share capital) held by it through an agreement transfer at a total price of 1.02 billion yuan. To Chint Electric. The company acquired Chint Electric’s photovoltaic inverter and energy storage business-related assets with cash consideration. This acquisition is expected to constitute a major asset reorganization of listed companies stipulated in the “Administrative Measures for Major Asset Reorganization of Listed Companies”, but it does not constitute a reorganization and listing.

Tongrun Equipment responded to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s concern letter on the evening of November 30, stating that the photovoltaic inverter and energy storage business that the company intends to acquire is the control of Shanghai Chint Power. The main business of Shanghai Chint Power is research and development, production and sales of photovoltaic inverters and energy storage system equipment. The company intends to sell the power transmission and distribution control equipment business. The main products include high-voltage complete switchgear, medium and low-voltage complete switchgear, high-low voltage switch components and control appliances, etc. After this transaction, on the basis of continuing to expand and strengthen the original main business, the company will vigorously promote the resource integration between the existing business and the photovoltaic inverter and energy storage system business. The main financial indicators of the power transmission and distribution control equipment business assets that the company intends to sell account for no more than 20% of the corresponding indicators of the listed company, and the net assets of the photovoltaic inverter and energy storage business assets to be injected are about the corresponding indicators of the company. 20% of. The company’s main business does not constitute a fundamental change.

According to public information, the main business of Tongrun Equipment is the business of metal tool boxes and cabinets, electromechanical sheet metal, and power transmission and distribution control equipment.

In terms of finance, Tongrun Equipment’s main operating income in the third quarter of this year was 402 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 17.62%; the single-quarter net profit attributable to the parent was 43.4145 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 4.31%.