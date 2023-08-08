Tongxiang’s Uniview Provides Cutting-Edge Surveillance Equipment for Hangzhou Asian Games

Tongxiang’s “smart” manufacturing is playing a crucial role in ensuring the success and safety of the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou. Zhejiang Uniview System Technology Co., Ltd, based in Tongxiang, is providing a range of technical equipment for various venues across the city.

The West Lake International Golf Course, which will host the golf events of the Asian Games, is equipped with Uniview’s 4G dome cameras, high-point cameras, and PTZ cameras. These cameras help ensure the safety and security management of the 700,000-square-meter golf course, providing support for intelligent services such as target recognition, intelligent perimeter, video structuring, and behavior analysis.

Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium, where the fencing events will take place, has upgraded its video management network with the deployment of over 300 front-end cameras. Uniview’s cloud storage equipment ensures safe and reliable video storage and management, meeting the requirements of important events.

The Asian Games Village, which will accommodate nearly 20,000 people during the event, has deployed front-end and back-end equipment at entrances and exits to enable real-time statistics on the flow of people. Uniview COB displays are also installed in the command center for visual and efficient management, ensuring the smooth operation of the Asian Games Village.

Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, a major entry point for visitors attending the Asian Games, is equipped with Uniview’s core video integration and intelligent analysis system. This system supports the consolidation of 15,000 channels of video resources and integrates various applications for overall situation analysis, including access control systems, alarm systems, and map systems.

The Hangzhou Metro, a key mode of transportation for athletes and tourists during the Asian Games, is also benefiting from Uniview’s technical equipment. Over 2,000 front-end cameras provide security for multiple subway lines, including Hangzhou Line 1/6/9/10. LCD splicing screens and track-specific displays ensure passengers have access to important information such as station lines and arrival train numbers.

Uniview’s presence extends beyond the city of Hangzhou as well. In the Chun’an competition area, which will host cycling, triathlon, and marathon swimming events, Uniview’s “Tianmu” smart bayonet units are stationed along the road to support traffic flow statistics and intelligent traffic management.

Uniview’s involvement in major sports events and film productions is not new. The company’s equipment was used in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the film “The Wandering Earth 2.” With its global smart manufacturing base in Tongxiang, Uniview has established itself as the fourth-largest enterprise in the global smart video equipment market. Its technological capabilities and manufacturing excellence have earned it recognition and favor in the industry.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games approach, Tongxiang’s “smart” manufacturing is set to leave its mark on the event, ensuring the safety and success of the games. Uniview’s technical equipment plays a crucial role in providing a reliable and efficient security infrastructure for various competition venues and transportation systems.

