Toni Negri, former leader of Autonomia Operaia, dies. Capanna: had few followers

Toni Negri, the historic leader of Autonomia Operaia dies in Paris (Ipa photo)

Toni Negri, historic leader of Autonomia Operaia, has died

Toni Negri, philosopher, political scientist, activist, one of the major theorists of worker Marxism between the sixties and seventies, died in Paris, where he lived. Her daughter Anna broke the news with a post on Instagram accompanied by a photo of her with her father, co-founder and theorist of the extra-parliamentary left organizations Potere Operaio and Autonomia Operaia. Toni negri was born in Padua on 1 August 1933.

Who was Toni Negri, leader of Autonomia Operaia

Philosopher, political scientist, among the major theorists of workerist Marxism, Toni Negri died today in Paris at the age of 90 (he was born in Padua in 1933). Co-founder and theorist of the extra-parliamentary left organizations Potere Operaio and Autonomia Operaia in the 1960s and 1970s, Negri was tried and convicted of armed insurrection, had lived for years in France where he benefited from the so-called ‘Mitterrand Doctrine’ on the right to asylum and where he taught in several universities. He returned to Italy in 1997 to serve his final 12-year sentence, and in 1999 he obtained semi-freedom. Then in 2003 he was free again.

Death Toni Negri: Sangiuliano, was a bad teacher

“Toni Negri was a bad teacher because, after ’68, the transition from youth movement to the dark page of the years of lead, with right-wing and left-wing terrorism, caused many innocent victims. In legal terms, then, the expression of ideas is one thing, the material practice of violence is another. I also remember that Toni Negri went to Parliament with the radicals, before breaking with Pannella. Certainly, Negri was a bad teacher, but then we must evaluate his story in all its complexity.” Thus the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano on the Radio 24 broadcast ‘Friends and Enemies – the information of the week’ on the disappearance, in Paris, of the leader of Autonomy workers.

Death Toni Negri: Luca Casarini, dear maestro, remain in my life

“You will remain forever in my heart and mind, dear Master, Father, Prophet.” The activist and one of the leaders of the Italian anti-globalization movement Luca Casarini wrote this on Facebook after the death of the philosopher Toni Negri. “Dear companion, dear brother, you will remain in my life. Thank you, for everything. For having loved me, for having loved my children and my companions. With immense love for Judith, for Anna, Francesco, Nina”, he adds, publishing then a reflection by Negri on Saint Francis.

Toni Negri: Mario Capanna, ‘Bad teacher? Not a master who had few followers’

”He had violent lapses but he was not a terrorist, when he tried to create an influence at the Milan State University we clearly distanced ourselves” ”He had violent lapses but he was not a terrorist. He preached mass insubordination against the evils of capitalism but more than a bad teacher, an obsolete cliché, I would define him as a teacher who had few followers and when he tried to create an influence in the Milanese student movement at the Milan State University we distanced ourselves clearly”. This is how Mario Capanna comments with beraking latest news on the figure of Toni Negri, who died in Paris at the age of 90. Historic leader of the student movement in the 70s and then of Proletarian Democracy, Capanna remembers when Negri, after the ‘April 7 trial’, was elected parliamentarian on the Radicals’ list. ”The deputies of the Social Movement decided to organize themselves to prevent him from entering the Chamber. We deputies of Proletarian Democracy protected his entry because, having been duly elected, it was neither heaven nor earth not to let him in, it would have been an anti-democratic abuse. Following our attitude, the MSI deputies gave up and in the end nothing happened”.

Toni Negri: with the essay ‘Empire’ has become ‘the new Marx’ no global

In 2001 the weekly magazine “Time” included the philosopher among “the seven personalities who are developing innovative ideas in different fields of modern life”. Despite the reputation of “bad teacher” linked to the “years of lead”, the philosopher Toni Negri has acquired international notoriety in the early 2000s, thanks to the essay “Empire”, written with the American philosopher Michael Hardt, which became one of the manifestos of the so-called “no global movement”. In December 2001 – a few months after the attacks of 11 September 2001 on the Twin Towers in New York and the beginning of the so-called “war on terrorism” of the administration of American President George W. Bush – the American weekly “Time” inserted Antonio Negri among “the seven personalities who are developing innovative ideas in different fields of modern life”. The reason for this choice was the sensational worldwide success of sales and translations of “Impero” (published with the title “Empire” by Harvard University Press in 2000, which appeared in Italy by Rizzoli in 2002) and the reviews of many newspapers that reported the book as a fundamental text in the analysis of globalization and contemporary economic and social history. Defined by some as the new “little red book” of various no-war, no-global or alter-globalist movements born starting from the Seattle uprising of 1999, “Empire” has sparked a great theoretical debate: Fredric Jameson of Duke University spoke of the essay as of the “first great theoretical synthesis of the new millennium”; the French weekly “Le Nouvel Observateur” dedicated its cover to him in 2005, defining Negri as “the new Marx”, placing him among the 25 most important contemporary thinkers.

Toni Negri and former student Hardt argued that the world that arose after the collapse of the Berlin Wall is the world of the free market that has overwhelmed the borders of the old nation-states: “sovereignty has passed to a new entity, the Empire , in which the leaders of the United States and the G8, military agencies such as NATO, bodies controlling financial flows such as the World Bank or the Monetary Fund, and finally the multinationals that organize the production and distribution of goods participate. ‘The Empire wants to position itself as a source of peace and justice.” But this new entity according to Negri and Hard would carry “within itself the same elements that could lead it to ruin: the multitude of individuals who in the opportunities offered by globalization can find the space for a revolution in the world order”.

After “Empire”, with the collaboration of Michael Hardt, Negri wrote other very influential books in contemporary political theory: “Multitude” (Rizzoli, 2004), “Commune. Beyond the private and the public” (Rizzoli, 2010), ” This is not a Manifesto” (Feltrinelli, 2012), “Assembly” (Ponte alle Grazie, 2018), all translated into numerous languages.

