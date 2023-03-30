A bullish start for Wall Street, after the fractional declines of the previous session. After a few minutes of trading, the S&P 500 is up 1%, the Dow Jones is up 0.7% and the Nasdaq is up 1.3%.

Lululemon Athletica flies in particular (+13%) after reporting profits and providing an outlook above expectations. Also in evidence Micron Technology (+5%) after the better-than-expected guidance for the current quarter, which bodes well for an improvement in the memory chip segment.

Technologists in general are well tuned, also thanks to Alibaba’s plan to unpack its activities into six different companies, which instills optimism about a recovery of Chinese tech companies.

Fears of contagion to other regional banks after the bankruptcies of SVB and Signature appear to have abated, to make room again for assessments of monetary policy and the authorities’ response to inflation.

In particular, Friday’s data on the PCE deflator is awaited, which will probably help dictate the Federal Reserve’s next moves at its May meeting.

After the banking mess, markets have started to price in one or more rate cuts down this year but many traders believe this is an overly optimistic forecast.

Bond yields rose slightly, with two-year bonds at 4.11% and ten-year bonds close to 3.6%. On Forex, the euro/dollar stands at 1.084 while the dollar/yen rises to 132.6. Among raw materials, oil continues to gain ground, with Brent at 78.7 dollars and WTI at 74.1 dollars a barrel. Bitcoin rally to over $28,400.