The analysts of Minsheng Securities immediately held an expert meeting, and concluded that normal temperature and pressure are currently impossible, and this technical path has nothing to do with controllable nuclear fusion. Please pay attention to risks.

Brothers and sisters, A-share investors are excited again tonight, and every stock trading group is talking about a concept – room temperature superconductivity!

It feels like stockholders are paying for knowledge of A-shares every day recently. We don’t make much money. We come to a new knowledge point almost every day. A while ago it was chatgpt artificial intelligence. Tonight, it belongs to the latest concept of superconductivity!

Lets come look.

Room temperature superconductivity maxed out Internet stockholders studying overnight

The thing is like this, first of all, on the evening of the 8th, the screens of the various WeChat groups were swiped by a chat record. Every group is forwarding…

Roughly so. According to Sciencenews, physicist Ranga Dias of the University of Rochester in the United States and his team announced at the American Physical Society meeting that they have found a new material called ternary lutetium-nitrogen hydrogen system (ternary lutetium-nitrogen hydrogen system) , realized room temperature superconductivity.

Based on this material, under the pressure of 10Kbar, the highest temperature of superconducting transformation is only 294K, which is about 21 degrees at room temperature, which has reached the normal temperature level of human life. This pressure is still very high, equivalent to 10,000 times the atmospheric pressure, but it has been greatly reduced compared with the previous pressure to achieve normal temperature superconductivity. In the past, it may have required tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands to millions of times the atmospheric pressure.

Scientists frantically flocked into the meeting place. For safety, the security guards began to chase people away. Many famous scientists were blocked by the security guards.

If this discovery is true, mankind will achieve leapfrog development, but the news has yet to be confirmed!

However, it is worth noting that a similar paper published by the team in October 2020 was questioned, which eventually led to the retraction of the journal Nature, which indicates that the team’s latest research results will face stricter scrutiny.

Taylor also read that chat record, but unfortunately he studied physics in high school, and he never passed the exam. After reading it for a long time, he didn’t know what he was talking about. Let’s study together.

At present, most of the electricity transmission has resistance, and resistance will waste a lot of energy, while superconductivity can make resistance almost non-existent, but it can only be achieved under very low temperature conditions, so daily application is impossible. This time, the American team proved that room temperature superconductivity, if it can enter the civilian field, the transmission efficiency of electricity will be greatly improved, so it can subvert energy technology, including but not limited to superconductors, quantum computers, superconducting power transmission, magnetic levitation and so on.

Everyone knows that there are two factors restricting the development of superconductivity: one is the cost of materials, and the other is the low temperature limit. If room temperature superconductivity can be proven and can enter the civilian field, it can be said that it will bring about subversive changes in human energy technology.

But is this reliable? Soon some bloggers pointed out that the author Ranga Dias’s previous superconducting article had been withdrawn, and his academic reputation was average.

In addition, there is also an A-share board secretary interpreting today’s rumors of US room-temperature superconducting technology: it has nothing to do with industrialization value. Still 10,000 atmospheres of pressure. It’s just that the pressure has dropped from more than 2 million times the atmosphere to 10,000 times. Achieving minus 200 degrees is much easier and cheaper than achieving 10,000 times atmospheric pressure.

Realizing superconducting state through ultra-low temperature at normal pressure and superconducting state through ultra-high pressure at normal temperature have always been two technical routes in the field of superconductivity. The former is more inclined to practical application, so the existing superconducting wire All take this route. The latter (requiring ultra-high pressure) is more about exploring the theoretical significance and revealing the physical nature of superconducting conduction. This recent breakthrough (if it is verified to be true) only reduces the pressure of ultra-high pressure from more than 2 million atmospheres to 10,000 atmospheres, but it is still impossible to make practical wires. Because in a large area on the surface, it is much easier and cheaper to achieve minus 200 degrees over a long distance than to achieve 10,000 times the atmospheric pressure.

But no matter whether the technology is reliable or not, tonight, all the stock market groups are learning superconducting technology, thinking about which concept stock to play on this crazy Thursday!

Analysts from Minsheng Securities held an expert meeting immediately.

So what is the conclusion? Normal temperature and pressure are currently impossible, and this technical path has nothing to do with controllable nuclear fusion. Please pay attention to the risks.

In addition, at the end, the joke also came out.

What’s even more funny is that on Thursday, I’m afraid I’m going to drive high and low to cut leeks, and even the group has been built in advance.

Well, the story of superconductivity ends here. The concept stock Taylor will not be released. Find it yourself.

Author of this article: Taylor, source: China Fund News (ID: chinafundnews)

