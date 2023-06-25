Tönnies gets a meat expert from Eastern Switzerland

After Migros to Tönnies: The German group wants to open up the Swiss market with this meat expert from Eastern Switzerland

Hans Reutegger, formerly top manager of the Migros meat processors Micarna and Mérat, is to pave the way for the German meat group Tönnies to enter the Swiss market. Schwellbrunner Reutegger sees the short distances as an advantage.

Meat cutting at the German Tönnies group.

Image: PD

The largest German meat processor Tönnies wants to enter the Swiss market. This became known in August 2022. For this purpose, the group founded a sales company in Azmoos in Werdenberg, at the headquarters of the consulting firm Carnatrade.

