Are the big banks a threat to the financial system? Gambling deals by investment bankers make the stock markets tremble? Bad loans trigger a conflagration? The most recent bank earthquake shows that this financial crisis is different from the last. And will take much longer.

Generals, as the saying goes, are always prepared for the last war. Bankers and financial supervisors apparently too: 15 years after the big crash of 2008, investors, politicians and central bankers worldwide have to deal with the impending collapse of banks again – although they swore to themselves and the voters that this should never happen again.

A whole 15 years of reforms after the big crash of 2008 could not prevent Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Credit Suisse from causing the stock markets to tremble again, from banks destabilizing the economy, from having to absorb their losses with taxpayers’ money. A lot has happened since then: today’s financial institutions have larger capital buffers than they did back then. They had to make wills so that if they failed, they could be wound up without taxpayer money. And they now have to settle their financial bets through central clearing houses.

But all that wasn’t enough. Markets and regulators were again caught off guard by the new turbulence. But that’s not just because they’ve turned a blind eye to the problems they helped create for far too long. But also because this crisis is completely different than the last one.

Too small not to fail

This time it’s not the biggest but the smallest banks that are the problem. Sure, globally connected financial giants like JPMorgan, BNP Paribas or Deutsche Bank are still too big to fail, and their demise would continue to have devastating consequences for the financial system. However, the greater risk has recently been borne by small and medium-sized institutions. This time you could say: you might be too small not to fail.

And that is mainly due to the cause of the crisis: the interest rate explosion triggered by the central banks is threatening to bleed the banks dry because savers are suddenly withdrawing their deposits in search of higher returns. And at the same time the government bonds, real estate securities and mortgages, into which the banks pumped trillions for years for mini-yields because there was hardly any money to be made, are now suddenly worth much less. If they have to pay off fleeing savers, they can only liquidate them with large losses – and threaten to get on their knees.

It was not the gambling deals of unscrupulous investment bankers, but spoiled portfolio managers and their investment strategies that triggered the new crisis. Due to the zero interest rate policy for years, they were swimming in investors’ money – after all, they had no profitable alternatives. And they underestimated that things can get tight when their cash register suddenly shrinks and too many customers suddenly turn their backs on a bank.

Medium-sized regional banks in particular are at risk from this vicious circle, as the rescue of the First Republic in San Francisco shows. Because smaller banks are hit harder by the flight of some large customers than financial giants, which have millions of customers with billions in their accounts. According to media reports, the US government and the Fed apparently want to enact stricter risk regulations for medium-sized banks this week.

The growing uncertainty among savers is so great that they are apparently already beginning to carry their money from the small to the megabanks such as Citigroup and Co.: In the week after the Silicon Valley Bank crash, the 25 largest US banks safe haven gained $120 billion in deposits, according to the US Federal Reserve – all smaller banks lost $108 billion in deposits. It was the largest weekly deposit collapse ever.

Superprime crisis instead of subprime crash

The 2008 crisis was caused by bad loans: shady salespeople gave poor people with bad credit scores home loans they couldn’t afford. And greedy investment bankers chopped up and wrapped up these mortgages into bonds, calculated their risk of default and quickly sold them to all corners of the financial system for billions in profits.

This time, the driving force behind the impending crash is not poor subprime customers, i.e. customers with limited creditworthiness, but rather relatively wealthy superprime clients. They don’t have too little money, they have too much and want it to pay more. No wonder that alongside Silicon Valley Bank – where many startups bunkered billions – Credit Suisse was hit hardest, where the super-rich have their assets managed.

The problem is likely to worsen going forward as interest rates are likely to remain high over the medium term. And presumably more and more bank customers will understand that their money is much better invested in ETFs, savings accounts or money market funds than in interest-free current accounts, where it is currently still bobbing along.

Not a conflagration, but a smoldering fire

Welcome to the banking crisis in slow motion! In 2008, losses from junk loans from the US real estate market ate through balance sheets in record time, and within a few days fear among investors destroyed confidence in the financial system around the world. Banks stopped lending each other money, the financial system froze and the stock markets collapsed.

This time there is nothing to see of this devastating contagion effect. The crisis is not spreading like wildfire, but rather like an underground smoldering fire – because it’s not about credit risks, but about interest rate risks. But the fact that there is no panic is perhaps less spectacular, but no less dangerous. Because the causes of this fire – mass exodus from interest-free deposits, money trapped in mini-yield paper – cannot be extinguished by fire sales or rescue funds as they were 15 years ago.

The historical blueprint shows that the damage can become great in the long run: the Savings & Loan crisis in the 1980s. Back then, too, the Fed rushed to raise interest rates to fight inflation – and many small savings banks and regional banks in the USA got caught in the same interest rate crunch as they do today. Thousands ended up bankrupt or had to be rescued. The crisis lasted more than ten years, until the mid-1990s – and ended with a debt crisis in US households and a deep recession. So it may well be a long time before the fire that engulfed Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse flared up again. But it’s far from over.