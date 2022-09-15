Listen to the audio version of the article

A green jeep with an open compartment, with the logo Royal Parksmakes its way slowly through the oceanic crowd, thronged to Green Park. It is full of flowers, of all colors and all kinds, large and small bouquets, in homage to the deceased Queen Elizabeth II. These come all the time pick-up in the park adjacent to Buckingham Palace: they unload flowers that are placed to form immense serpentines of flowers.

In front of the building, all cordoned off for the preparations for the state funeral, there is no more room for flowers. The gates are overflowing with homage. Since the evening of 8 September, when the announcement of death arrived, people spontaneously began to deposit flowers. There are so many that you no longer know where to put the tide of gifts that keep arriving. And it is not yet the day of the funeral: for the September 19day of the great state funeralan apotheosis of flowers is expected and the entire Green Park will be an immense makeshift memorial.

“Sold Out” everywhere

Say it with flowers, in the UK that mourns the death of the most beloved and long-lived sovereign, it is much more than a slogan. An unprecedented amount of decks is engulfing the country, from the crown palace to the Sant’Egidio Cathedral a Edinburgh, where the body. Millions of people make or pay by depositing flowers. From Pulbrook&Gould, a cute little flower shop that looks like a jewelry shop, one of the closest florists to Buckingham Palace had never run out of merchandise, says the owner. Some have limited themselves to just one stem, but there are also those who have even bought bouquet da 100 sterline. Nobody expected such a rush for flowers. By the early morning hours after death, all the shops outside in Victoria Station, one of the busiest train stations in the capital, had sold out. He also had to raise the white flag Marks&Spencer: the large supermarket chain in the UK has empty flower shelves. And as always when the demand for anything rises; and the offer, on the other hand, is scarce, speculations and creative solutions are triggered: a single rose cost £ 10 (about 12 Euros). There are also “squatters” who walk around with buckets of roses, a heresy to British culture.

A £ 1 billion market

The British have a real passion for flowers. They love to give them to any occasion; there are flower stands on every street corner; every newsstand sells roses. In 2018, according to data from the BFAthe British Horticultural Association, have been selling flowers for 1.3 billion pounds. The pandemic has drastically reduced travel and meeting opportunities: by 2021 the flower market in the United Kingdom had dropped to 850 millionThe bulk comes from that European Union that Great Britain has scornfully left: out of every 10 decks deposited by its subjects, 8 come from the Netherlands. Holland supplies 80% of the flowers for sale, with a part coming from Kenya. And just to Holland, the British wholesalers are begging to send special cargoes.

Lady D’s record

When he died Lady Diana25 years ago and by chance of history the funeral always fell in September, they were sold 60 million flowers, a record number never seen before. For the Queen it is probable that that monstrous figure will be exceeded. Assuming an average receipt of £ 20 per pack, the British will spend 500 million pounds.

Holland rejoices

Just trivial and modest flowers could give a breath of fresh air to a troubled economy, which is already feeling the first symptoms of the recession and is preparing for a terrible winter. In July, with a summer never so hot and sunny which helped consumption, GDP remained anemic: a measly + 0.2%, and even lower than expected. Numbers that worry the Government and Parliament, where King Charles spoke yesterday morning before flying to Scotland. The English florists, and the economy, thank the condolences for the Queen. But the Dutch greenhouses rejoice even more: it is they who will ultimately collect the most profits.