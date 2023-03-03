Home Business Too many jobs cut? Call centers are overwhelmed
Business

Too many jobs cut? Call centers are overwhelmed

by admin
Too many jobs cut? Call centers are overwhelmed


Everything has it’s price,
especially the things
that cost nothing.

Art van Rheyn

Do you have an AdBlocker activated. Therefore our site is currently not available for you.

Advertisements are an important source of income for news sites such as WirtschaftsWoche Online. With the advertising revenue, we can pay for the work of our editorial staff and publish quality articles free of charge.

Unfortunately you deny us this income. If you appreciate our offer, please turn off the adblocker.

Thank you for your understanding,
Your Wiwo editorial team

See also  Spain, the creator of the antivirus McAfee found dead in prison

You may also like

Stock index futures were mixed, IF main contract...

Out for Ruuky: No buyer for insolvent fintech

Neither state of the Jews nor state of...

The Federal Council is working on a proposal...

Postal Validation: A Full Reference for 2023

Today’s horoscope March 3, 2023 sign by sign...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index closes...

German export surplus at the highest level in...

Eurozone: PMI services index at 52.7 points in...

Demand boom after the pandemic – Swiss flies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy