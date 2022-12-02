Home Business Too many redemptions, Blackstone freezes the real estate fund. And Wall Street worries
Business

Too many redemptions, Blackstone freezes the real estate fund. And Wall Street worries

by admin
Too many redemptions, Blackstone freezes the real estate fund. And Wall Street worries

Short circuit at Blackstone, the world‘s leading alternative fund manager with 951 billion dollars of assets under management. After the boom in requests received from subscribers, the American company had to freeze redemptions from the unlisted real estate fund, the Real Estate Income Trust (Reit).

The move, communicated in a letter, has caused concern on Wall Street, where the asset manager’s stock has dropped by almost 10%.

The automatism tripped

The decision to turn off the taps was taken after the maximum monthly redemption threshold set at 2% of assets was exceeded in November, so it would be automatic. However, the fact is unusual and has raised an alarm over the functioning of the Reit fund, launched in 2017 and now worth almost 70 billion dollars, becoming one of the strengths of the group so much so that its first manager, Jonathan Gray was selected as successor of the historic CEO Stephen Schwarzman. In particular, several analysts have pointed the finger at the delays with which the fund is reportedly adjusting to the valuations of the real estate penalized by the rate hikes: at the moment, Blackstone’s Reit offers a yield of 9.3%, a value that clashes with the 22 .19% of the Dow Jones category index.

The underlying real estate

A Blackstone spokesman declined to comment on how it arrives at the valuation of its Reit, but said its portfolio was concentrated in rental accommodation and logistics and was based on a long-term fixed-rate debt structure, which it made him resilient. Meanwhile, to run for cover, the group has decided to sell its 49.9% stake in two Las Vegas casinos for 1.27 billion dollars.

Find out more

The thrust of the Chinese

The redemption requests would have come largely from Asian investors, looking for liquidity. The REIT got investors back $1.3 billion in November, or about 43% of investor repurchase requests.

You may also like

Fruit growers are reluctant to sell heavier apple...

Fed and rates: Intermonte presents the magic number

Xiaomi’s Japanese press conference is finalized Wang Hua:...

Foreign exchange European market: The US dollar index...

Mafia: agri-food and catering, the millionaire business of...

The countdown to the exit of the new...

Maneuver, the unions. “The direction of travel is...

China: Tesla recalls 435,000 cars due to a...

Stellantis: the Ram and Peugeot concepts unveiled at...

Stock exchanges cautious, the wait for the US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy