Short circuit at Blackstone, the world‘s leading alternative fund manager with 951 billion dollars of assets under management. After the boom in requests received from subscribers, the American company had to freeze redemptions from the unlisted real estate fund, the Real Estate Income Trust (Reit).

The move, communicated in a letter, has caused concern on Wall Street, where the asset manager’s stock has dropped by almost 10%.

The automatism tripped

The decision to turn off the taps was taken after the maximum monthly redemption threshold set at 2% of assets was exceeded in November, so it would be automatic. However, the fact is unusual and has raised an alarm over the functioning of the Reit fund, launched in 2017 and now worth almost 70 billion dollars, becoming one of the strengths of the group so much so that its first manager, Jonathan Gray was selected as successor of the historic CEO Stephen Schwarzman. In particular, several analysts have pointed the finger at the delays with which the fund is reportedly adjusting to the valuations of the real estate penalized by the rate hikes: at the moment, Blackstone’s Reit offers a yield of 9.3%, a value that clashes with the 22 .19% of the Dow Jones category index.

The underlying real estate

A Blackstone spokesman declined to comment on how it arrives at the valuation of its Reit, but said its portfolio was concentrated in rental accommodation and logistics and was based on a long-term fixed-rate debt structure, which it made him resilient. Meanwhile, to run for cover, the group has decided to sell its 49.9% stake in two Las Vegas casinos for 1.27 billion dollars.

The thrust of the Chinese

The redemption requests would have come largely from Asian investors, looking for liquidity. The REIT got investors back $1.3 billion in November, or about 43% of investor repurchase requests.