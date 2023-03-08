Qatar-gate, Panzeri: “I had divided them into two bundles, but…”

Lo scandal which engulfed the European Parliament named Qatar-gate, is enriched with a new chapter that photographs the enormity of the story. Since the main suspect, Antonio Panzerihe decided to collaborate with justice, getting one sentence discount importantly, 5 to 1 year in prison, are emerging details on the system corruption. Il Qatar – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – he handed cash to Antonio Panzeri and Francis Giorgi via “a Turkish businessman“. It is one of the revelations that the former Article 1 MEP made during the two interrogations held before investigators from the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office. Panzeri got a sentence reduction in exchange for one full confession on the alleged ring of corruption set up by Qatar to orient i judgments of the EU Parliament on the subject of human rights.

Il Qatar – reveals Panzeri and the Fact reports it – provided for a fee of 1 million euros each per his and for Francis Giorgi for 2018 and 2019. Panzeri then explained that most of the money came via “a Turkish businessman and his solicitor in London”. The bribes they were numerous and all cashto the point that in 2021 Panzeri thought of change systembecause “he had too much cash and he didn’t know what to do with it”. A problem so annoying that one day he decided to “throw some some in a dustbin garbage on his way home” after one money exchange. Panzeri also related another anecdote: 15 thousand euros cash was stolen from his suitcase on a train between Paris and Brusselsdespite having separated the money into two bundles hidden in different parts of the luggage.

