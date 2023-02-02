Listen to the audio version of the article

“If you’re satisfied and you think there’s nothing to change, then I’ll get up and leave.” The incipit is clear and clarifies the meaning of Letizia Moratti’s speech, who hopes for a radical change for the Region. In people (“many positions are assigned for political reasons and not for merit”), in the activity and results of the subsidiaries (Aria, Trenord, Finlombarda) but above all in the method. “In the Region we work in vertical silos and there is a lack of collaboration – she explains – but the main problem is the lack of programming: the work schemes used in the companies here are almost completely unknown”.

Changes that must concern Healthcare (“before me the theme of waiting lists had not been touched upon”), infrastructure and transport (“we will do an analysis to define the priorities of the territories, Trenord will be put out to tender”) and also social housing (“Aler has 7,000 vacant houses that it is unable to assign and this situation must be resolved”).

“Autonomy? Strange that we are talking about it now in the electoral campaign – he explains – because absolutely nothing has actually been done since the Lombard consultative referendum of 2017 to date ».