Home Business Too much politics and little merit, participate to be reviewed
Business

Too much politics and little merit, participate to be reviewed

by admin
Too much politics and little merit, participate to be reviewed

“If you’re satisfied and you think there’s nothing to change, then I’ll get up and leave.” The incipit is clear and clarifies the meaning of Letizia Moratti’s speech, who hopes for a radical change for the Region. In people (“many positions are assigned for political reasons and not for merit”), in the activity and results of the subsidiaries (Aria, Trenord, Finlombarda) but above all in the method. “In the Region we work in vertical silos and there is a lack of collaboration – she explains – but the main problem is the lack of programming: the work schemes used in the companies here are almost completely unknown”.

Changes that must concern Healthcare (“before me the theme of waiting lists had not been touched upon”), infrastructure and transport (“we will do an analysis to define the priorities of the territories, Trenord will be put out to tender”) and also social housing (“Aler has 7,000 vacant houses that it is unable to assign and this situation must be resolved”).

“Autonomy? Strange that we are talking about it now in the electoral campaign – he explains – because absolutely nothing has actually been done since the Lombard consultative referendum of 2017 to date ».

See also  Hainan Coconut Island plans to raise no more than 654 million yuan to maintain the stability of the equity structure and the actual controller will change_Stock Channel_证券星星

You may also like

Deutsche Bank: fourth quarter net profit beats estimates....

The whole story of the incident where an...

The news of Baidu’s ChatGPT continues to stimulate...

Fed, Powell on rates: ‘it is possible to...

Goal: IV quarter revenue better than expected, $40...

Companies to candidates: working for competitiveness

ECB, rates and BTPs: Lagarde waiting at the...

Vito Zucchi, president of the family oil mill,...

The position of public funds has reached a...

The EU presents the Green Deal Industrial Plan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy