Too much power for big tech – “Artificial intelligence increases inequality” – News

When it comes to the development of artificial intelligence (AI), big tech giants like Google or Microsoft are turning the big wheel. They are investing billions. This is not for the good of humanity, say Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson. The professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology come to the conclusion that US corporations must be controlled more closely because of the enormous concentration of power, otherwise there would be more losers than winners.

The scientists describe this in a new book: “Power and Progress: Our Thousand Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity”. Daron Acemoglu spoke to SRF News about how artificial intelligence could bring benefits to humans.

Daron Acemoglu is a 55-year-old American economist. He teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Above all, his research in the areas of political economy is known. His widely acclaimed book “Why Nations Fail” deals with the influence of state institutions on the economic development of nations.

SRF News: One of your main arguments is that innovation and technological progress are not always good.

Daron Acemoglu: Both have played important roles in human history, but they have never benefited everyone. There have always been winners and losers.

Technological progress can also be seen today in the development of artificial intelligence. What are the challenges there?

A few US tech companies have disproportionately large influence on the development of AI and digital technologies. Such a concentration of power did not exist in the industrial revolution of the 19th century. It was there that thousands of innovators decided where the technology would go, and many more women entrepreneurs implemented it.

Breaking up tech companies is one of our policy proposals. But just breaking the companies would not be enough.

What’s wrong?

Today’s technology focus places too much emphasis on automation. This brings profits for investors and tech developers, but not for employees. It increases inequality and does not bring rapid productivity growth. Information is centralized, meaning few companies control information, and that weakens democracy. They know how the means of communication are used and how they are monetized. Above all, today’s technology enables monitoring and control on a huge scale.

The Google parent company Alphabet or Microsoft combine a lot of power – also in the development of AI. So should the company be broken up?

Breaking up tech companies is just one of our policy proposals. One reason that speaks for it: They are the largest corporations that mankind has ever seen, with incredible social, economic and political power. But just breaking the companies would not be enough.

For what reason?

There are political proposals as far as regulation of AI is concerned. Regulation is key, but difficult because of the nature of the technology. Data control is key. Take the example of the software ChatGPT, which freely uses other people’s data on Wikipedia. ChatGPT would have no knowledge without them. Who gave the company permission to expropriate thousands of knowledge workers and use the creative work of every female artist in history?

We have to face these questions and introduce some kind of property rights, or regulate whose data can be used in what way and against what compensation.

They demand alternative business models.

Yes, because I believe that with AI, many social media mistakes will be repeated. Business models dominate there, with which the information is turned into money: with individualized, targeted advertising. That is the cause of the trouble. That’s why we propose taxes on digital advertising to create space for alternative business models and greater diversity.

In addition, Western societies – especially in the US – favor automation: companies that invest in machines or algorithms are subsidized, and those who invest in labor are taxed. That has to be balanced.

So you think that human labor should be supplemented, not replaced.

Yes, we need concerted action to create more technologies, worker-friendly technologies that don’t automate, but complement and empower humans. We should not replace educators, health workers or artists, but give them better tools that can benefit humanity. This requires state support, for example, which creates competition.

But many people fear that their work will be replaced by AI.

That’s true, but unlike many experts, we say that adopting AI doesn’t increase productivity. In addition, it is difficult to achieve rapid technological progress by replacing people.

I think an AI-driven future is a pipe dream.

It is much more conducive to rapid and, above all, joint growth if you complement people. I think an AI-driven future is a pipe dream. If we are to create higher productivity and more meaningful jobs, we must harness human capabilities.

Is artificial intelligence not a threat at all?

While AI is becoming more and more impressive, I was one of the first to sign the open letter from US scientists calling for a research moratorium on the technology. But unlike some AI experts, I don’t believe in existential risks caused by artificial intelligence – at least not in the next few decades or even beyond.

We’re supposed to focus on the more mundane things like surveillance, data collection, workplace automation, inequality and the implications for democracy as a form of government.

The interview was conducted by Harry Stitzel.

