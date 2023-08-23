Too optimistic promises – Finma criticizes the practice of selling life insurance – News

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) criticizes the insurance industry when it comes to taking out life insurance. The sale of life insurance is often not transparent. And: The insurance companies would make promises that they could not keep.

Based on an analysis carried out on the market, Finma found that transparency and the information provided are often insufficient. It has extensively analyzed the information provided to customers and carried out on-site inspections at larger providers. The “example calculations” put to the test by the authority are important for customers when it comes to assessing risks and future returns when buying life insurance, the supervisory authority said.

Insufficient information was often found in the data on more than 85,000 life insurance transactions between January 2020 and March 2021. More than 90 percent of the sample calculations examined showed overly optimistic yield developments. This was particularly noticeable in the so-called unfavorable scenario, which is intended to show the customer what the return on the policy could be if the investment results were poor.

Increased Oversight

With the revision of the Supervisory Ordinance (AVO), which will come into force with certain transitional periods at the beginning of 2024, the legislator has set an example for more transparency, Finma continues. It would also include specifications for sample calculations. FINMA now expects the companies to provide future policyholders with a more realistic basis for decision-making and will step up its supervisory activities in this area, it said.