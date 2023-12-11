Two Florida Malls Ranked Among the Top Ten for Christmas Shopping

According to a local media report, the Aventura Mall and Sawgrass Mills Mall, both located in Florida, have been named among the top ten shopping destinations for Christmas in the United States. The ranking was prepared by Yocan Vaporizer, and it placed Aventura Mall in second place and Sawgrass Mills Mall in fourth place.

The Mall of America in Minnesota claimed the top spot on the list, but the Florida centers are now among the largest in the United States. The exclusive list also includes shopping centers in New York and California, with the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania taking third place.

The scoring for the rankings was based on factors such as shopping center occupancy, availability and cost of parking, variety of stores, number of restaurants, and seasonal opening hours. Aventura Mall, with over 300 retailers including popular brands like Nike, Zara, and Louis Vuitton, was recognized as the “ideal shopping center for gifts for men.”

In contrast, Sawgrass Mills obtained one of the lowest scores for its restaurants but showed favorable results due to its variety of outlet stores and high marks for parking. The scoring system also took into account the daily footfall, parking costs and spaces, and availability based on weekday and Sunday opening times.

With their diverse retail options and convenient amenities, the Aventura Mall and Sawgrass Mills Mall offer a top-notch shopping experience for the holiday season.

Share this: Facebook

X

