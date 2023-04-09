Which companies dominate the global pharmaceutical market? In which countries are the highest sales made? What role does investment in research still play? The current figures give it away.

Pfizer was the world‘s largest pharmaceutical company in terms of drug sales in 2021. The successful development and commercialization of the corona vaccine Comirnaty in cooperation with BioNTech brought Pfizer worldwide drug sales of 81.3 billion US dollars in 2021. In August and December of that year, the Americans acquired the biotech companies Trillium Therapeutics and Arena Pharmaceuticals for almost nine billion US dollars.

USA is the most important market for pharmaceutical companies

The total volume of the global pharmaceutical market is estimated at around 1.28 trillion US dollars in 2021. More than two-thirds of sales were attributable to the five largest national markets, the USA, China and Japan, and the two most important European markets, Germany and France.

In which country does the pharmaceutical industry make the largest sales?

With a market volume of over 575 billion US dollars, the USA is by far the largest drug market and its approval authority, the FDA, is of global relevance. Six of the ten largest pharmaceutical companies are from the USA.

Annual R&D expenditures in the pharmaceutical industry

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is one of the most research-intensive sectors of all. Lengthy and costly development cycles for new active ingredients require an enormous amount of research and make it difficult for new companies to enter the market. In 2022, the combined R&D expenditures of the leading pharmaceutical companies amounted to almost 240 billion US dollars. Research expenditures amounting to double-digit sales shares are not uncommon in the industry. Roche alone recently invested around 14 billion US dollars in research and thus not only underpins its leadership ambitions far beyond the field of oncology, but also ranks among the most research-intensive companies in the world.

The 20 top-selling pharmaceutical companies in the world

Pfizer – 81,3 Mrd. US-Dollar Johnson & Johnson – 66,70 Mrd. US-Dollar AbbVie – 56,20 Mrd. US-Dollar Novartis – 51,50 Mrd. US-Dollar Roche – 49,40 Mrd. US-Dollar Bristol-Myers Squibb – 46,40 Mrd. US-Dollar GlaxoSmithKline – 46,20 Mrd. US-Dollar Sanofi – 43 Mrd. US-Dollar Merck & Co – 42,80 Mrd. US-Dollar AstraZeneca – 37,40 Mrd. US-Dollar Eli Lilly – 28,30 Mrd. US-Dollar Gilead Scienes – 27,30 Mrd. US-Dollar Bayer – 26,90 Mrd. US-Dollar Amgen – 26 Mrd. US-Dollar BionNTech – 21,60 Mrd. US-Dollar Novo Nordisk – 21,50 Mrd. US-Dollar Modern – 18.50 billion. US Dollar Vitaris – 17,90 Mrd. US-Dollar Merck KGaA – 8,10 Mrd. US-Dollar Abbott – 4,70 Mrd. US-Dollar

Sources: PharmaShots, Statesman