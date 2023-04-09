Home Business Top 20 pharmaceutical companies by global drug sales
Business

Top 20 pharmaceutical companies by global drug sales

by admin
Top 20 pharmaceutical companies by global drug sales

Which companies dominate the global pharmaceutical market? In which countries are the highest sales made? What role does investment in research still play? The current figures give it away.

Pfizer was the world‘s largest pharmaceutical company in terms of drug sales in 2021. The successful development and commercialization of the corona vaccine Comirnaty in cooperation with BioNTech brought Pfizer worldwide drug sales of 81.3 billion US dollars in 2021. In August and December of that year, the Americans acquired the biotech companies Trillium Therapeutics and Arena Pharmaceuticals for almost nine billion US dollars.

USA is the most important market for pharmaceutical companies

The total volume of the global pharmaceutical market is estimated at around 1.28 trillion US dollars in 2021. More than two-thirds of sales were attributable to the five largest national markets, the USA, China and Japan, and the two most important European markets, Germany and France.

In which country does the pharmaceutical industry make the largest sales?

With a market volume of over 575 billion US dollars, the USA is by far the largest drug market and its approval authority, the FDA, is of global relevance. Six of the ten largest pharmaceutical companies are from the USA.

Annual R&D expenditures in the pharmaceutical industry

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is one of the most research-intensive sectors of all. Lengthy and costly development cycles for new active ingredients require an enormous amount of research and make it difficult for new companies to enter the market. In 2022, the combined R&D expenditures of the leading pharmaceutical companies amounted to almost 240 billion US dollars. Research expenditures amounting to double-digit sales shares are not uncommon in the industry. Roche alone recently invested around 14 billion US dollars in research and thus not only underpins its leadership ambitions far beyond the field of oncology, but also ranks among the most research-intensive companies in the world.

See also  Condorelli's anti-lace choice: "Denouncing is worthwhile and is a social obligation"

The 20 top-selling pharmaceutical companies in the world

  1. Pfizer – 81,3 Mrd. US-Dollar
  2. Johnson & Johnson – 66,70 Mrd. US-Dollar
  3. AbbVie – 56,20 Mrd. US-Dollar
  4. Novartis – 51,50 Mrd. US-Dollar
  5. Roche – 49,40 Mrd. US-Dollar
  6. Bristol-Myers Squibb – 46,40 Mrd. US-Dollar
  7. GlaxoSmithKline – 46,20 Mrd. US-Dollar
  8. Sanofi – 43 Mrd. US-Dollar
  9. Merck & Co – 42,80 Mrd. US-Dollar
  10. AstraZeneca – 37,40 Mrd. US-Dollar
  11. Eli Lilly – 28,30 Mrd. US-Dollar
  12. Gilead Scienes – 27,30 Mrd. US-Dollar
  13. Bayer – 26,90 Mrd. US-Dollar
  14. Amgen – 26 Mrd. US-Dollar
  15. BionNTech – 21,60 Mrd. US-Dollar
  16. Novo Nordisk – 21,50 Mrd. US-Dollar
  17. Modern – 18.50 billion. US Dollar
  18. Vitaris – 17,90 Mrd. US-Dollar
  19. Merck KGaA  – 8,10 Mrd. US-Dollar
  20. Abbott – 4,70 Mrd. US-Dollar

Sources: PharmaShots, Statesman

More articles on the topic:

You may also like

Professional Law (Dentists) | Withdrawal of the contract...

Berlusconi, Tajani: “Come back, no splits”. Meloni, Fi...

Open AI is on fire, but Microsoft may...

New Ram 1500 REV full-electric 2025 with a...

Economy: Presumably strong minimum wage increase in early...

Berlusconi, Zangrillo blurts out to journalists: “He’s fine,...

Tongwei’s net profit in the first quarter increased...

Column by Markus Somm: Insanity and the death...

Ostia: they carry out an eviction and break...

State finances: Cuba: Partial success in the old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy