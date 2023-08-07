Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Showing Positive Signs in Short Term

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a period of consolidation over the weekend, with both bulls and bears hesitant to make significant moves. However, analysts believe that this period of consolidation may be followed by increased volatility. Some analysts point to the increased exposure of Bitcoin whales as a positive sign, indicating that a bullish move could continue into September. Meanwhile, altcoins have a chance to catch up as Bitcoin consolidates. Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrencies that appear to be positive in the short term.

Bitcoin: BTC/USDT daily candlestick chart shows that the price is compressing between the 20-day exponential moving average ($29,430) and horizontal support at $28,861. The falling 20-day EMA and negative RSI indicate a slight advantage for bears. If the price breaks below the support zone, the pair could move lower towards $26,000. Alternatively, a bounce and break above the 50-day SMA ($29,840) could signal a rally towards the upper resistance zone between $31,804 and $32,400.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB/USDT daily candlestick chart shows a breakout and close above the overhead resistance of $0.0000085, indicating a potential new uptrend. If the bulls maintain current levels, it could be a sign of anticipation for another leg higher. Breaking above the $0.000010 mark could lead to further gains towards $0.000012 and $0.000014.

Uniswap (UNI): UNI/USDT daily candlestick chart shows that the price has been in a correction, but the bulls are trying to stop the decline near the 20-day EMA ($6.04). If the price bounces off this level strongly, the pair could rally to $6.70 and potentially $7.50. However, sustaining below the 20-day EMA could indicate the end of the bullish move, with a potential drop to the 50-day SMA ($5.58).

OKB: OKB/USDT daily candlestick chart shows that the price has been falling within a range between $38 and $59. Breaking above the downtrend line suggests the short-term downtrend may be ending. If the price reaches $48 and $50, it could potentially jump to $54. However, sinking below the downtrend line and moving averages could lead to a drop as low as $41.

Hedera (HBAR): HBAR/USDT daily candlestick chart shows a break above the $0.055 resistance, indicating a potential rally. If the price remains above $0.055, it could rally to $0.065 and $0.075. However, if the price turns lower and breaks below the 50-day SMA ($0.05), it could drop as low as $0.045.

Please note that this article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. All investing and trading involve risks.

