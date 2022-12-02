The month of November was decidedly positive for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, which continued the comeback started in mid-October. Il Ftse Mib closed the month with a up 8.64%returning steadily above the threshold of 24,000 points and returning to the levels of about six months earlier.

Global equities benefited from signals from inflation stabilizationwhich could favor a less restrictive stance of central banks in raising rates. Confirmations in this sense came just yesterday from the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, who opened the door to a slowdown in the squeeze as early as December, while reiterating that the cost of money will have to be further increased to effectively counter inflation.

Azimut the best of the month in Piazza Affari

With reference to the Ftse Mib, le best November were in order: Azimuth (+19,3%), Iveco (+17,4%), Cnh (+16,5%), Stm (+14,1%) e A2A (+13,8%).

Azimuth started the month with data on the collection in October, positive for 743 million, which brings inflows since the beginning of the year to 6.8 billion, of which about half in asset management products. The market also appreciated i results for the nine months of 2022closed with a net profit of 302 million, revenues of 969 million (+12% y/y) and a positive net financial position of 364 million. In addition, the Group has strengthened in the United States with the acquisition of 35% of Kennedy Capital Managementan independent manager specializing in US Small and Mid Cap equities.

Cnh in light with the increase in guidance

The quarterlies also supported Iveco e Cnh. The former closed the July-September period with consolidated revenues growing by 19% on an annual basis to 3.5 billion, an adjusted Ebit of 101 million and an adjusted net profit of 30 million.

Cnh raised its 2022 guidance by forecasting net sales revenues to grow between 16% and 18% over the previous year. The 3rd quarter of the year beat expectations with adjusted EPS at 0.41 euro per share compared to 0.32 according to the Bloomberg consensus. Consolidated revenues totaled $5,881 million (+23.9% compared to the third quarter of 2021 for Continuing Operations, +29% at constant currency). The Italian-US giant closed the third quarter with a net profit of 559 million dollars, up from 460 million in the same period of 2021.

Stm it recovered ground in the wake of the microchip sector and the entire technology sector in general, favored by the prospect of a slowdown in interest rate tightening by central banks.

A2A performed well despite the sales following the update of the ten-year plan, which envisages 16 billion investments and an Ebitda of 2.6 billion in 2030. Overall, the prospect of a less restrictive monetary policy in the medium-long term favors utilities , which, being structurally indebted, are affected by increases in the cost of money.

Leonardo black jersey among the big names of the Ftse Mib

In an overall positive month for most of the 40 Ftse Mib stocks, le less performing of the main index in November were Leonardo (-5,8%), Erg (-4,7%), I connected (-4,2%), Diasorin (-4,0%) e Mediobanca (+0,5%).

We remember that Erg it only entered the Ftse Mib on 29 November, replacing Atlantia.

I connected instead he suffered in particular the exit of Intesa Sanpaolo from its shareholding. The bank led by Carlo Messina sold approximately 67 million shares, equal to 5.1% of the related share capital.