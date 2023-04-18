Top earners should pay for the relief of the middle

According to the authors, led by Spahn and Hoffmeister-Kraut, the top tax rate already applies to incomes that are only 1.5 times the average income. This is “performance-inhibiting, which is why the entry must be made later”. The height of the progression zones should be adjusted for this. The Christian Democrats want the solidarity surcharge, which now only applies to upper income earners, to disappear completely. “In return, the tax rate for top earners in the top progression zone can increase in terms of taxation based on ability to pay for particularly high incomes,” says the CDU paper.