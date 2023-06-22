Top economist: Taylor Swift could make a lot more money

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous pop stars. Terence Rushin/TAS23/ Getty Images North America

By historical standards, musician Taylor Swift should be making a lot more money, says economist Paul Krugman.

This is because modern technology allows the artist to sing in front of a much larger audience.

But live performances “serve a smaller niche of demand than they used to,” Krugman said in a New York Times op-ed.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Ticket sales for Taylor Swift concerts top ten million dollars a show – but what’s stopping them from making even more?

This Ask noted economist Paul Krugman on Tuesday in his most recent column in the New York Times, which carries the title „Is Taylor Swift Underpaid?“ carries.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour, where she in three-hour concerts entertains people with their music. It has led to sold-out concerts and sparked speculation as to whether Swift will be the first One billion dollar tour could host.

Krugman noted that the concert business, which brings in more money for artists than record sales, offers “lessons about the sometimes perverse role technology can play in determining earnings,” adding that “the real puzzle here is why Taylor Swift isn’t making more money.”

Stars can earn more today because of modern microphones

In fact, lucrative gigs have long been a reality in the industry, the Nobel laureate wrote, citing singer Jenny Lind, who took in inflation-adjusted $4.5 million per concert around 1850.

But while Lind has had to limit ticket sales to the volume of her own voice, modern devices have enabled artists like Swift to sell over 50,000 tickets per concert, Krugman said.

That’s because microphones and advanced sound systems allow musicians to transmit their voices in stadiums vastly larger than the concert halls of the 1850s. As a result, Swift concerts on her current tour have brought in between eleven and twelve million dollars per night.

Converted to today’s dollars, that’s a little more than double what Lind made 170 years ago from his concerts in front of smaller audiences, Krugman estimates. “Like I said, I guess the real question is why isn’t Swift making more money?”

One reason is that Swift’s venues are so much larger that ticket supplies are less scarce, he said, although America’s larger population today would theoretically offset some of that.

“Another answer, and probably a better one, is that live concerts play less of a role today than they did 170 years ago,” Krugman added.

In Lind’s day, concerts were the only way to hear professionally performed music, while videos of live performances are ubiquitous today.

read too

She used to be a waitress, today she owns 35 properties and lives on her passive income – how she managed it

“Live concerts are still a special experience; as regular readers know, they are among my greatest pleasures in life. But they serve a smaller niche than they used to,” says Krugman.

“Apart from her music, Taylor Swift is thought provoking. It reminds us that the implications of technological advances can be more complex than meets the eye, and the technologies that matter most may not be what you think.”

Read the original article in English here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

