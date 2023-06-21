Top floors of German companies are becoming more female

Despite the recent increase, the top tier of companies from the stock market indices Dax, MDax and SDax are still dominated by men. As of March 1 of the current year, the proportion of women in the 160 companies was 17.1 percent, a year earlier it was 14.3 percent.

Listed companies with equal co-determination with more than 2,000 employees and more than three board members must now ensure that at least one woman sits on the management floor when filling new positions on the board. This minimum participation requirement has been in effect since August 1, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

