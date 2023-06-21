Home » Top floors of German companies are becoming more female
Business

Top floors of German companies are becoming more female

by admin
Top floors of German companies are becoming more female

Despite the recent increase, the top tier of companies from the stock market indices Dax, MDax and SDax are still dominated by men. As of March 1 of the current year, the proportion of women in the 160 companies was 17.1 percent, a year earlier it was 14.3 percent.

Listed companies with equal co-determination with more than 2,000 employees and more than three board members must now ensure that at least one woman sits on the management floor when filling new positions on the board. This minimum participation requirement has been in effect since August 1, 2022.

See also  Wind power, Odra Energia moves the offshore park away from the Salento coast

You may also like

Empowering the high-quality development of electric power, the...

UK core inflation at highest level since 1992

Resolution 50 of 06/12/2023 – Liquidation of justice...

After drugs: Influencer Julian Zietlow is no longer...

Privacy, the government at work on health care....

Evolving from Life Scenarios to Productivity Scenarios Meitu...

Africa: Afreximbank launches an insurance branch to support...

After drugs: Influencer Julian Zietlow is no longer...

Shocking Tuscans, the radical chic photographer: “Berlusconi? Luckily...

Forecast for the German economy lowered

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy