Top fund manager reveals six stocks that are currently attractive

Anyone who wants to invest money at the moment is faced with an extremely rare challenge. (Iconic image) Kirill Smyslov/Getty Images

High interest rates are an extremely rare challenge for investors, according to Kimberly Scott.

The manager of a mid-cap growth fund tells us what qualities she looks for in stocks.

Here are six companies that can weather the storm of restrictive financial conditions.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Forget the financial crisis and the onset of the pandemic — this is the toughest investing environment Kimberly Scott says she’s faced in over two decades of money management. “We believe this is the most challenging equity investment we’ve seen in the last 20 years,” said Scott, who manages the Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund (WMGAX), of today’s interest rate environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

