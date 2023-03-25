“Mr. Share” is Henning Gebhardt’s nickname in the financial world. Henning Gebhardt

Henning Gebhardt is one of the most successful fund managers in Germany. He once managed assets worth 100 billion euros. His tip to all investors: “Don’t listen to the hottest tip. Do your homework yourself,” says Gebhardt.

What tips should investors know when investing in shares? Henning Gebhardt, who has worked in the financial market for more than 30 years and is one of the most successful fund managers in Germany, knows this.

For his many years of success on the stock exchange, he was awarded “Fund Manager of the Year” by Finanzen-Verlag in 2016. His trophy collection also includes other prizes, such as the Citywire Germany Award or the Sauren Golden Award, both of which are well-known awards in the financial sector.

The 55-year-old is best known as the manager of the “DWS Aktien Strategie Deutschland” fund, which he managed from 1999 to 2014. This is one of the largest and most successful equity funds in Germany. Gebhardt was responsible for around 100 billion euros.

This is how the fund manager looks for stocks

After a position at the traditional bank Berenberg, where he was responsible for the Wealth and Asset Management division, he became self-employed.