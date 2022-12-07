Carlo Messina is confirmed at the top of the Top Manager Reputation ranking, the permanent observatory of Reputation Science on the online reputation of the top management of large companies active in Italy. The CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, with 82.35 points, remains at the top thanks to the results obtained by the bank, with a nine-month profit of over 4 billion euros and with the allocation of 30 billion to support businesses and families. Claudio Descalzi (80.15 points) stable in second position: Eni’s CEO, who commented on the good company performance in the first three quarters, returned to talking about gas, stating that as early as this winter 50% of Russian supplies will be replaced . Active in terms of performance and sustainability Francesco Starace, third with 78.65 points: Enel saw its revenues grow by 84% and was certified as the only company to align its information with the Net Zero Company Benchmark. Made in Italy follows in the ranking: Giorgio Armani (78.39) stable in fourth place and strong exploits of Brunello Cucinelli (76.59), who gains 4 positions this month. The two lead the Fashion cluster together with Renzo Rosso of Otb (12th, 69.43). Sixth is Renato Mazzoncini of A2A (76.54), which, in the period in question, opened a new office in Brussels. Seventh place for Stefano Antonio Donnarumma (73.41). Terna’s Chief Executive Officer officially inaugurated the Tyrrhenian Lab and signed a loan agreement for Tyrrhenian Link. For the Finance cluster, Matteo Del Fante of Poste Italiane appears (73.16) and Andrea Orcel of Unicredit rises to the top10 (71.80), thanks to 4 billion in profits. Luigi Ferraris of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (71.12) confirms his leadership in the Transport sector, John Elkann is in eleventh position (70.97) and Urbano Cairo continues to lead the Media&Telco cluster (68.26). Alessandro Benetton of Edizione follows (65.44) and Pietro Labriola (64.69): Tim’s CEO makes his debut among the 15 managers with the best online reputation. In the general standings: Piersilvio Berlusconi, +20 positions thanks to rising ratings; Carlo Cimbri (+7), who with Unipol ‘supported’ Elon Musk in the acquisition of Twitter; enters among the best 100 Benedetto Levi of Iliad (82)