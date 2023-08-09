Home » Top manager reputation, the ESG theme is growing. Podium in Messina, Armani and Descalzi
Top manager reputation, the ESG theme is growing. Podium in Messina, Armani and Descalzi

From right to left: Carlo Messina, Giorgio Armani and Claudio Descalzi

Sustainability is increasingly at the center of the online content of Italian top managers which in July increased by 29%, second only to the theme of leadership (53%); the figure dropped by 9%. Same downward trend for issues relating to the concept of performance (-13%).

This is the picture detected by Reputation Science – first joint venture in Italy to combine the skills of traditional and digital communication – which sees the top managers Carlo Messina, Giorgio Armani and Claudio Descalzi were reconfirmed on the podium. Here are the details.

“We don’t chat about technology and digital, but we make things” thus, at the top of the Top 100, the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Charles Messina the presentation of Fideuram Direct, followed by the launch of the digital bank Isybank.

Second step for Giorgio Armani (78.47), protagonist in the media in the month of his 89th birthday, in which he also presents the new collections, celebrates his Olimpia victory in basketball and is honored with a gold coin bearing his name issued by the MEF and minted by the State Printing and Mint Institute. The CEO of Eni closes the podium Claudio Descalzi (75.90), which signed, together with Var, a 4.9 billion operation to acquire Neptune with the aim of bringing our share of natural gas production to 60% in 2030.

Top manager reputation, here is the complete ranking

