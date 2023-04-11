Vibha Jha has a wealth of experience in the stock market. Vibha Jha

Vibha Jha is a retired insurance executive. Investing and stock trading are among her passions. Her interest in stocks began in the mid-1990s after buying a vehicle and working at an insurance company. At the time, her brother, who worked at an investment bank, advised her not to put too much money into the car and instead recommended that she buy Microsoft stock.

“Obviously I didn’t listen to him because I grew up in a household where my dad said, ‘Don’t get into debt and try to have as little credit as possible,'” the 55-year-old told Business Insider. But by 1999, Microsoft had gone from about $5 a share in 1995 to over $57 a share, a growth of over 1000 percent. With one simple investment, Jha could have paid off her car multiple times.

read too The Amazon share is currently worth the same as it was three years ago – a problem for top managers

In an attempt to reverse its earlier mistake, Jha invested in Microsoft in the last quarter of 1999, just before the dot-com bubble burst. She recalls losing about 70 percent of her investment in three months. “My initial interest in investing was sparked by how much stocks had risen, but I had no idea at the time how quickly and how much they could fall again,” says Jha. “So I learned that lesson the very hard way.”

Their key takeaway was that strong company fundamentals aren’t the only factor to consider before making a purchase. If you invest in the right company at the wrong time, you can still lose a lot of money, she explains.

In 2020, she achieved a return of 155 percent

Jha started reading several books about trading and investing. In 2005, she became a regular reader of the Investors Business Daily newspaper. Gradually, she expanded her knowledge by following quarterly earnings reports from companies she was interested in. And finally, she started investing once a quarter.

Their trading strategy is to select stocks that can be held for long periods, but remain flexible enough to exit once their fundamentals weaken or they fall below their weekly average. In 2021, its biggest gainer was Affirm (AFRM), a stock that surged in the fourth quarter of 2021. In 2020, Trade Desk (TTD) was its biggest single stock winner.

In 2020 she finished it with a return of 155.2 percent and in 2021 with 100.4 percent. The S&P 500 gained about 16 percent and 27 percent in both years.

read too Bank of America names 17 oil stocks worth buying business/17-oel-aktien-die-die-bank-of-america-zum-kauf-jetzt-empfiehlt/”>

The four most important stock tips

Know your trading style

For example, would you rather buy and hold stocks or sell them as quickly as possible? The answer depends on how well you handle volatility. If too much price action is making you nervous, you’re probably better off being a swing or day trader rather than trying to take advantage of small changes, she said. No matter how much basic research you do or how precise your technical strategy, you have no control over how the stock market performs. The only thing you can control is your reaction, so you have to be comfortable with your strategy.

“The mistakes people can make are overreacting or underreacting to things,” Jha said. “So if you don’t know your own style, something can happen that’s normal in a healthy market but causes you to overtrade.”