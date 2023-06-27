Home » Top transparency guard concerned about Credit Suisse files
Business

Top transparency guard concerned about Credit Suisse files

by admin
Top transparency guard concerned about Credit Suisse files

Top transparency guard worried about blocked Credit Suisse files: “We are facing a black box”

More and more exceptions, less and less transparency: is the principle of publicity degenerating into a holey “Emmental”? Public relations officer Adrian Lobsiger fears that.

Adrian Lobsiger, Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC).

Image: Annette Boutellier

Since 2016, the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner Adrian Lobsiger has been monitoring the Information Protection Act. It regulates access to official documents and is intended to make the work of government and authorities more transparent. But the principle is coming under increasing pressure: In the case of the Corona loans, the electricity rescue package and most recently the rescue of Credit Suisse, the Federal Council overturned the Public Information Act by emergency law. Anyone who wants to know with whom and about what the finance department of Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter has previously corresponded bites on granite.

See also  Climate change, there are 105 ways to invest through ETFs

You may also like

Scholz’s nephews start up again – and afford...

Casaleggio, turning point in the “empire” of the...

German companies are betting on the India boom

Management strategies with investment certificates

Some people get off the car early, and...

Energy stocks gain points: Wagner coup attempt unsettles...

Cirfood’s revenues grow by double digits but inflation...

Slap in the face of Brussels: Sweden too...

Joy hides worry! The year-on-year growth of 618...

The hour of industrial policy has come in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy