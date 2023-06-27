Top transparency guard concerned about Credit Suisse files

Top transparency guard worried about blocked Credit Suisse files: “We are facing a black box”

More and more exceptions, less and less transparency: is the principle of publicity degenerating into a holey “Emmental”? Public relations officer Adrian Lobsiger fears that.

Adrian Lobsiger, Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC).

Image: Annette Boutellier

Since 2016, the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner Adrian Lobsiger has been monitoring the Information Protection Act. It regulates access to official documents and is intended to make the work of government and authorities more transparent. But the principle is coming under increasing pressure: In the case of the Corona loans, the electricity rescue package and most recently the rescue of Credit Suisse, the Federal Council overturned the Public Information Act by emergency law. Anyone who wants to know with whom and about what the finance department of Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter has previously corresponded bites on granite.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

