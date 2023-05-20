Top up your pension: These four tips will help you

Due to demographic change, many people fear that the state pension system will not pay them enough. picture alliance / Neundorf/Kirchner-Media | Neundorf/Kirchner-Media

Demographic change is causing problems for the pension system. Many people are afraid that they will not have enough money in old age. But there are ways to prepare ahead of time. Among other things, you can invest money in ETFs to build up a financial cushion. You can also voluntarily make special payments to the pension fund.

Even if it is a long time in the future: almost every second A person between the ages of 18 and 29 worries about their own interest. Young Germans are also concerned about having to restrict themselves in old age due to insufficient pensions. This is the result of a recent survey by the Association of German Banks.

A particularly significant concern for many people is the relationship between the number of retirees and the number of contributors to the pension system. For every retiree there were 2.7 contributors in 1992 – today there are only 2.1. And now the baby boomers are gradually retiring.

Nonetheless, there are different ways in which both young and old people can build a secure foundation for their retirement provision and have a prospect of a good life in old age.

Here are four options both beyond and through the state pension system:

Supplement your pension: Special payments to increase your pension

Every year more people pay special payments to the Deutsche Rentenversicherung – either to be able to retire earlier without having to live with a lower pension, or to get a higher pension.

The number of people making extra payments to the pension system has been steadily increasing since 2014. In 2014 there were still around 1000 people, in 2021 there were already more than 41,000 people.

The concept of special payments is based on calculations that assume an earlier start of retirement. People over the age of 50 submit an application to the German pension insurance and have special payments calculated.

Depending on how high the expected pension is and how much the pension reduction is due to early retirement, a special payment is calculated that can be paid in. You have to reckon with a pension reduction of 0.3 percent for each month of early retirement.

The Deutsche Rentenversicherung website carries out the following example calculation. With a gross pension of EUR 1,000 and retirement two years earlier, the monthly pension is reduced by 7.2 percent (0.3 percent x 24 months), i.e. EUR 72. According to current calculations, this should fully compensate for a special payment of around 17,300 euros.

And how does this increase my pension? If you don’t despite special payments early retirement goes. Because that way you will receive “a correspondingly higher pension”, writes the German pension insurance.

Increase pension: Pay voluntary contributions if you are not insured

Voluntary Contributions in the German pension insurance are an option either for Germans abroad, or people who live in Germany, are at least 16 years old and are not subject to compulsory insurance in the statutory pension insurance – such as self-employed and freelancers.

210,000 people insure themselves voluntarily through the German pension insurance.

Between EUR 96.72 and EUR 1357.80 per month can be paid in voluntarily. The number of months in which a contribution is paid can also be freely selected.

The pension amount is later calculated based on the contribution amount and the number of months in which you have paid in. With a one-year payment of the minimum contribution of 96.72 euros, the monthly pension after retirement increases by around four euros. The maximum contribution of around 1357.80 euros is 70 euros.

For a more accurate calculation of the amount of pension entitlements, you can use the retirement calculator use the German pension insurance.

Company pension scheme: more pension through the company

The concept of company pension plan is simple and attractive. Employees conclude a contract with the employer so that part of their gross salary goes to a so-called company pension, which ensures a higher pension in old age.

Company pension schemes are so popular that 18.1 million of all 32.6 million employees in Germany who are subject to social security contributions in 2017 they claimed.

The biggest advantage of this option are the allowances, because there are no social security contributions or taxes on the first 169.75 euros per month. The taxes for the statutory health insurance are only due from a higher amount. Other social security contributions only from 292 euros per month. Taxes only from 584 euros.

In addition, there are further subsidies from the employer. A subsidy of at least 15 percent is regulated by law. However, depending on the employer and the contract, the subsidy can be higher. Furthermore, employees can benefit from group discounts negotiated by the employer through a contract with insurance companies.

Thus, a contract for the company pension means the opportunity to save on social security and taxes in order to invest the money for retirement.

Investing and ETF savings plans can improve your retirement

A flexible, independent occupational provision can be organized through your own investments. An important factor here is the investment period. If you want to secure your old-age provision through investments, you should start early – even if the contributions are small.

With the broad diversification and the relatively low risk, ETF savings plans offer an attractive option here, because ETFs are less volatile than other investment options such as shares. Due to the long-term market growth, ETFs make themselves profitable in the long run. Even small amounts bring significant returns over time due to the compound interest effect.

Depending on how high the monthly savings rate is, how long the investment period is and how the ETF value develops, investors reach a certain total. With the help of ETF calculator from Business Insider, you can calculate how much money you’re making with your ETF savings plan. People who save enough or start early enough can accordingly to retire earlier go.