Toscana Aeroporti: Agreement with Alisud for the transfer of handling services

Toscana Aeroporti has reached an agreement with Alisud for the sale of Toscana Aeroporti Handling (TAH), a company that employs 322 workers and manages airport ground assistance activities and services for aircraft, passengers and cargo at the Pisa and Florence airports.

In 2021, a year still conditioned by the pandemic, TAH recorded revenues of 12.1 million, a negative Ebitda of 0.3 million and a negative net result of 240 thousand euros.

Alisud is the leader of the GH group, active in the airport handling sector in 17 Italian airports, with approximately 200 million in revenues and over 3,500 FTE (pre-Covid) employees.

The consideration for the transfer of 100% of TAH is equal to 1 million, of which 750 thousand euros to be paid on the execution date for the transfer of 80% of the share capital. Toscana Aeroporti will be able to exercise an option for the sale of the remaining 20% ​​at the price of 250 thousand euros within 24 months. Upon achievement of certain performance objectives, an additional earn-out of at least 200 thousand euros may be recognized.

The sale is expected by the end of 2022, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent.

