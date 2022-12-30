Toscana Aeroporti, a company listed on the Euronext Milan segment of Borsa Italiana and which manages the airports of Florence and Pisa, today announced that it has completed today (as communicated to the market on 1 December 2022), the sale of 80% of the share capital of Toscana Aeroporti Handling (TAH) in favor of Alisud for a value of Euro 750 thousand.

The transaction provides for Toscana Aeroporti the right to be able to exercise, starting from 1 January 2025, a put option to Alisud of the remaining 20% ​​stake in the share capital of TAH, at a price of Euro 250 thousand.

Furthermore, upon achievement of the performance objectives envisaged in the TAH business plan, Alisud will pay Toscana Aeroporti an additional price as an earn-out, equal to at least Euro 200 thousand.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, the Toscana Aeroporti stock is currently up 0.45% to 11.25 euros per share.