Home Business Toscana Aeroporti sells 80% of Toscana Aeroporti Handling to Alisud
Business

Toscana Aeroporti sells 80% of Toscana Aeroporti Handling to Alisud

by admin
Toscana Aeroporti sells 80% of Toscana Aeroporti Handling to Alisud

Toscana Aeroporti, a company listed on the Euronext Milan segment of Borsa Italiana and which manages the airports of Florence and Pisa, today announced that it has completed today (as communicated to the market on 1 December 2022), the sale of 80% of the share capital of Toscana Aeroporti Handling (TAH) in favor of Alisud for a value of Euro 750 thousand.

The transaction provides for Toscana Aeroporti the right to be able to exercise, starting from 1 January 2025, a put option to Alisud of the remaining 20% ​​stake in the share capital of TAH, at a price of Euro 250 thousand.

Furthermore, upon achievement of the performance objectives envisaged in the TAH business plan, Alisud will pay Toscana Aeroporti an additional price as an earn-out, equal to at least Euro 200 thousand.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, the Toscana Aeroporti stock is currently up 0.45% to 11.25 euros per share.

See also  CICC: CATL's fixed increase will help speed up production capacity construction and seize market share with a target price of 653 yuan

You may also like

Mediaset: “A record year for ratings”

The supply and demand pattern of corn is...

Stock markets plunge in the year of war:...

10 things Musk must do in 2023 to...

Piazza Affari closed the last session of the...

Hong Kong stocks closed: Hang Seng Index fell...

Farewell to Francesca Cinelli Colombini, the lady of...

Wang Xiang retires, Xiaomi announces that Lu Weibing...

Single allowance, increases from February but not for...

From 5999 yuan! OPPO Find N2 series has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy