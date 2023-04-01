Home Business Toscani: “We should pick up the migrants on cruise ships”
by admin
“I think we should take the Costa Cruises ships to collect all the migrants and take them to Europe, but first let’s get our rulers on board and leave them there in Africa, it’s a provocation, but it helps us understand what we should do. One day the children of these people will see the videos of their relatives who arrived in Italy and nothing but the Nuremberg trial”. Thus the photographer Oliviero Toscani intervenes on the theme of immigrationand, from the archaeological park of the Villa Romana del Casale in Piazza Armerina, in the province of Enna.

A concept that the photographer then reiterated live on “L’aria che tira” on La7. In fact, Toscani’s idea is that the treatment reserved for immigrants by our governments is so serious and mortifying that in 50 years it will be seen as a real shame. But Giuseppe Cruciani on Radio 24 at “La Zanzara” asphalted it: “Imbecile and idiot”.

