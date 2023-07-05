Toshiba Elevator Shines at the 15th China International Elevator Exhibition

China‘s Largest Elevator Market Shines with Toshiba Elevator at WEE 2023

With China‘s economy booming and urbanization on the rise, the country has become the world‘s largest elevator market. Leading elevator brand, Toshiba Elevator, is making the industry stage even more dazzling with its active deployment in the Chinese market. As a banner of China‘s elevator industry, the 15th China International Elevator Exhibition (WEE 2023) will be grandly held from July 5 to 8, 2023, at the National Convention and Exhibition Center in Shanghai.

Toshiba Elevator, known for its technological innovation and customer-centric approach, has been in the Chinese market for 28 years. The company has established a high-level global R&D center in China, showcasing its commitment to technology introduction and independent research and development. Toshiba Elevator has also made significant advancements in technology application, customer service, and industrial cooperation to adapt to the evolving market environment.

At WEE 2023, Toshiba Elevator presented its theme of “Achieve safety, peace of mind, and make smiles bloom.” The company exhibited innovative technologies and solutions that showcased its outstanding value in technology, humanities, and the market. Toshiba Elevator even unveiled a new “smile” logo, symbolizing its aim to spread happiness and joy together with its customers.

Toshiba Elevator’s focus on human-centric technology was evident at the exhibition. The company closely integrates innovative technology with user experience, aiming to provide a pleasant and satisfying experience for customers. Among the user-friendly high-tech showcased at the exhibition were large-size LCD screens with multi-language support, a battery car detection system, and Toshiba’s Smart Door, which uses image recognition technology to improve efficiency and safety.

The company also caters to the growing demand for healthy elevator rides by implementing non-contact elevator ride methods such as contactless buttons, face recognition, IC cards, mobile phone Bluetooth, and quick code scanning. Toshiba Elevator takes pride in providing all-round peace of mind protection by incorporating antibacterial convex text buttons with inorganic antibacterial agents. These buttons help reduce bacterial reproduction significantly, offering greater hygiene to passengers.

In the field of escalator product research and development, Toshiba Elevator stands out with its flexible buffer steps and the use of soft polymer buffer material, which effectively reduces the risk of head injuries during escalator accidents.

Toshiba Elevator’s commitment to technological advancement extends to the construction of elevator core technology systems. The company’s FLOORNAVI destination floor control system, winner of the “2020 IF Design Gold Award” in Germany, optimizes elevator operation efficiency, reduces ride time, and saves energy. Toshiba Elevator also offers efficient solutions for vertical traffic in buildings through its adjustable structure for double-deck car elevators.

Additionally, Toshiba Elevator utilizes its robot linkage technology to enable quick and efficient delivery robot operations. The company employs BIM building information modeling technology to facilitate model-building for designers, streamlining the design, construction, and management processes.

Apart from its technological prowess, Toshiba Elevator excels in providing comprehensive, meticulous, and professional services. The company offers a safe, secure, and fast maintenance system, leveraging IoT technology to create an efficient service platform for the future. By utilizing “smart glasses” remote technology, Toshiba Elevator’s maintenance personnel can quickly resolve issues, enhancing on-site service efficiency and quality. With complete solutions for retrofitting and renovation of old buildings, Toshiba Elevator ensures customers have a wide range of high-quality options.

Toshiba Elevator’s mission of achieving safety, peace of mind, and spreading smiles resonates throughout their research, development, and service operations. The company is dedicated to providing users with a safe, comfortable, and reassuring experience. Toshiba Elevator strives to fulfill its responsibilities and missions, helping create the wonderful world that people desire.

As China‘s elevator market continues to thrive, Toshiba Elevator remains at the forefront of innovation, shaping the industry’s future with its focus and enthusiasm. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and technological excellence, Toshiba Elevator is set to make a lasting impact in the world of elevators and beyond.

