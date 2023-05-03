“Total disaster”: The Fed becomes a target in the US election campaign

EActually, Ron DeSantis wanted to talk about Mickey Mouse. The governor of Florida is currently in a dispute with Disney and is even suing the entertainment company. But DeSantis didn’t want to miss the opportunity to address his second favorite opponent in front of a large audience.

It’s the US Federal Reserve. DeSantis warns that she wants to transform the USA into a cashless society and introduce a social scoring system. “People tell me this is something that could be abused.”

The Fed raised interest rates again on Wednesday – by 0.25 percentage points. It is now in the range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent. It is the highest value since 2007, i.e. before the start of the global financial crisis, and the tenth interest rate hike in a row. When making its decision, the Fed had to weigh up the balance between calming the banking sector and fighting high inflation.

But in the United States, it is no longer just a question of monetary policy. The US Federal Reserve has become a campaign target – especially for Republicans. On the one hand, they hold the Fed responsible for high prices, but they also fear authoritarian control by the central bankers.

Interest rate decision investment idea Favorable moment of entry

Conservatives sometimes describe Chairman Powell as a “total disaster”. And they keep raising doubts about the independence of the Fed. The decisions of the central bankers could also influence the outcome of the forthcoming presidential election next year.

In particular, DeSantis, the possible Republican presidential nominee, has zeroed in on the Fed. In a speech in Naples, Florida, he recently criticized the central bank for contributing to inflation by printing “trillions and trillions of dollars.” What was meant were the years of low interest rates, which provided the markets with cheap money. “Of course, that creates inflationary pressures,” DeSantis said.

He also criticized Chairman Powell for initially describing the inflation as only “temporary” and then reacting frantically with rapid interest rate hikes. “I think the Fed has done a terrible job over the last few years. And they really create the potential for significant economic turmoil in the future,” DeSantis said.

Economists view Powell’s previous balance sheet with skepticism

In fact, economists also rate the Fed’s latest balance sheet as mixed. The rapid rise in interest rates was followed by three bank failures within two months – and with it concerns about the stability of the financial system. At the same time, the US labor market remains overheated, leading to high wage pressures and thus further boosting prices. Core inflation remains stubbornly above the 5 percent mark.

It still comes as a surprise that the Fed is now the focus of such attention. After all, most Republicans blamed high inflation solely on President Joe Biden’s lavish stimulus plans. Federal spending is one of the main causes of inflation, said Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the US House of Representatives, recently. But if the Fed had acted earlier as an independent authority and hiked rates, “then we wouldn’t be in this situation,” he claimed.

More investment ideas Multipolar Currency System?

However, Republicans like DeSantis also see their criticism of the Fed as criticism of a liberal elite. The governor made that clear during a recent visit to rural Pennsylvania when he spoke about the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank. “If there had been a bank in this part of Pennsylvania that served something like agriculture or small business, do you think it would have been bailed out under similar circumstances?” DeSantis asked, trailing his answer with “No.” After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March, the US government protected all deposits from investors – but emphasized that no taxpayers’ money would have to be used in the process.

Republicans fear a crypto dollar

And besides inflation and bank bailout, Republicans have picked another favorite topic: the possible launch of a central bank digital currency, allegedly fueled by the US government. “The Biden administration’s effort to launch a central bank digital currency is about oversight and oversight,” DeSantis warned.

He sees this as a threat to the private sphere and economic freedom of the individual. “If you want to buy a gun, they’ll say you already have too many of those,” he claimed. Prominent Republicans such as Senator Ted Cruz from Texas and right-wing MP Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia have long since endorsed the warnings.

Read more about cryptocurrencies

With such a digital currency, money can be transferred without the transaction having to be processed by a bank. The big difference to the well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin is that official digital currencies are issued and regulated by the central banks. Central banks around the world, including the ECB, are now looking into introducing digital versions of their currencies.

Proponents hope this will make it easier and cheaper for consumers and businesses to pay. Critics, on the other hand, are worried about the structure of the financial sector. And they fear that the digital transactions will be linked to personal data. This would allow even more payments to be assigned to specific people than is the case today.

DeSantis sees ESG as a ‘woke’ ideology

Ron DeSantis put his concerns more bluntly: It is the “latest attempt by the elites of Davos to introduce a ‘woke’ ideology such as environmental, social and governance (ESG) into the financial system of the United States through the back door,” according to a statement. DeSantis has even announced its own legislation to protect Florida citizens from “the Biden administration’s arming of the financial sector with a central bank digital currency.”

As a result, the Fed recently felt compelled to clarify something. “The Federal Reserve has not yet made a decision to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and would not do so unless Congress and the Executive Branch unequivocally agree.” That is where Republican support would be needed.

Read more about Ron DeSantis

Conservative Congressman Tom Emmer recently introduced an anti-CBDC bill that would ban the Fed from issuing central bank currency directly to individuals. “Any digital version of the dollar must uphold our American values ​​of privacy, individual sovereignty and free market competitiveness,” Emmer said. “Anything else opens the door to developing a dangerous surveillance tool.”

Monetary policy and the digital dollar could also play a major role in the presidential election campaign next year. Ron DeSantis in particular, whose candidacy has not yet been announced, may hope to score points with his criticism of the Fed against two opponents at once: on the one hand against incumbent President Biden, on the other hand against his fiercest Republican competitor Donald Trump.

The math behind it seems simple: it was Trump who made the current Fed Chair Powell chairman of the central bank, and Biden – otherwise rarely in agreement with Trump – reappointed him.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.