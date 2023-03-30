Home Business Totti jealous of Sebastian because he sleeps in his bed and goes for a walk with Isabel
Business

by admin
Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti is furious, Ilary’s new boyfriend, Sebastian Muller sleeps in his bed and takes his ex and his daughter Isabel for a walk

Tensions continue over the separation between Ilary Blasi e Francesco Totti. In a few days there will be a new hearing before the judges of the civil court. As it reports Republic, Francesco Totti he is angry with his ex-wife because the current partner of the presenter, the German entrepreneur Bastian Muller sleeps in the 1400 square meter villa in Eur.

Totti-Blasi, the former number 10 is furious over the photos that appeared on “Chi”

The same house where the ‘Pupone‘ live when non is in the attic of north Rome with Naomi Bocchi. To make the tension even hotter there are the photos that appeared on Chi, where it’s seen Muller, Ilary e Isabel (the daughter of the ex Giallorossi captain) that all three walk hand in hand.

