Totti offers 15,000 euros to Ilary Blasi for his children (who doesn’t want maintenance)

The judge will decide on the custody of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi’s children in about ten days. Meanwhile, the former Roma captain, writes the Corriere, has offered among the 12 and 15 thousand euros per month for the maintenance of the three children, Cristian, Chanel ed Isabel, both of whom have applied for joint custody. At least this is how it transpires from confidential sources close to the former Giallorossi 10 according to Corsera.

Meanwhile, according to what Corriere dello Sport reports, while Ilary Blasi goes back and forth between Rome and Milan where, in about ten days, the new edition of Isola dei Famosi will begin, Francesco Totti is looking for a home in southern Rome to be closer to the children. Especially to Isabel, the youngest of the family, seven years old: if, in fact, Cristian and Chanel are independent and also have a car to get around, it is clear that the child is the one most tied to the decisions of the parents. Totti’s decision to return to southern Romewith Noemi and her children – reports Corsport – is also dictated by the fact that Francesco knows perfectly well that, at least until Isabel’s eighteenth birthday, Ilary Blasi will live in the Eur villa. Totti left what used to be the marital home last January – explains the Corriere dello Sport – to date he no longer even has the keys since the locks have been changed, and he is ready to ensure that his children lack for nothing.

