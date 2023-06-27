Totti, what an own goal: business is down. In the Numberten debts for 6 mln

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi

Francesco Totti, from real estate to Longarina: in 2022 the former Rome captain lost over 800 thousand euros

He was a champion with the ball, but today his business doesn’t go into goals with super profits. He is Francesco Tottilegendary former captain of the Roma which since 2006 has concentrated its economic interests in the Numberten srl of which he is a shareholder al 100%.

Il balance of 2022, however, closed with a profit of only 73 thousand euros after that of just 3 thousand euros a year earlier. Totti setting aside all the profit and not cashing in a euro of dividing brought the net assets to 7.1 million consisting of 3 million in reserves and 3.8 million in retained earnings as a result of the revaluation of owned properties made in 2008.

