2023 promises to be a record year for Italian tourism thanks above all to international customers. According to the Enit and Isnart/Unioncamere surveys presented on the first day of the BIT, the International Tourism Exchange which takes place in Milan in the Allianz MiCo pavilions, the Belpaese should see «an increase of about 8% in arrivals from abroad compared to data for the last five years» explains Ivana Jelinic CEO of Enit. In 2019 the best performance for the sector with one in two guests arriving from abroad. According to the Enit report, this year the customer mix will see the Spanish in first place with a share of 14.6%, followed by the Americans (12.7%), ex aequo for the Swiss and Austrians (12.2%) while the arrivals from the United Kingdom will account for 10%. Among those who have already spent their holidays along the boot, the main memory for 43% of cases is the Italian lifestyle including food specialties, clothing, travel experiences. Followed by naturalistic beauties, on the rise, and cultural heritage, respectively 38.9% and 32.8%.

Good arrivals and spending power

37.7% of those interviewed state that they intend to come to Italy in 2023. Thus, there would be an increase of around 8% compared to the figure for the last five years. Arrivals will be concentrated above all in the summer months, chosen by almost 48% of the sample, while spring and autumn account for just over 46% of arrivals. Two types of preferred vacation: at the seaside (36.8%) and in the cities of art (31.7%). In the recent past, the first option was chosen by 61.5% of Austrians, followed by the Swiss (46.8%) and Germans (41.8%). The cities of art are crowded with Spaniards (73%), French (57.4%) and Americans (44.4%). They are the top spenders: almost 16% of US guests spend over 5 thousand euros and another 18% between 2 and 5 thousand euros. The spending power of the Poles is also excellent: 17% of those arriving from Warsaw spend from 2 to 5 thousand euros and another 44% from 1,500 to 2 thousand euros. Overall, just over a third of those who have traveled to Italy in recent years have spent between 500 and 1,500 euros, given that if added to those who have spent between 1,500 and 2,000 euros, this reaches over 60%. Looking at the answers based on the countries of origin, we note a tendency for Americans to spend much more than anyone else. Those who spend less, however, come from France and Austria. Considering the different cost categories, it can be stated that the average cost per trip is around 1,800 euros. But be careful: luxury products do not particularly surprise the interviewees. «The research conducted by Enit and Unioncamere with Isnart reveals a picture of general recovery of the sector in Italy which has produced an overall economic impact estimated at 77 billion euros, thanks to the expenses incurred by over 770 million tourists, including overnight stays in accommodation and accommodation in private homes such as second homes, residences of friends and relatives, apartments and rooms for rent – underlines Maria Elena Rossi, Enit marketing director -. Compared to 2021, the growth is 16.7% for attendance and 17.4% for spending”.

A loyal clientele

The positive repetition rate of those who choose holidays in Italy should be underlined. About 20% of those who have been there in the last 5 years say they have been there at least three times. In Austria and Switzerland it rises to over 30% and, as before, the Swedes confirm that they have less interest in Italian destinations also in terms of frequency of visits. However, one cannot fail to take into account the remoteness factor, which in this case plays, with a high probability, an important role. The quality and welcoming spirit of the operators play a favor because almost one out of two tourists returns to the same location and 1 out of 10 does so to stay in a trusted facility. The pandemic generates new ways of spending stays away from home and, thanks to smartworking, 1 out of 10 tourists declares that they have combined work and vacation, with a probable impact in terms of lengthening the period of stay.

Reservations are on the way

The booking season is about to kick off. In fact almost a third of guests book from 2 to 6 months before arrival, 24% between 1 and 2 months. There is no shortage of last-minute diehards, around 30%, who decide between 30 and 8 days in advance while only 11% book the week before the trip. The booking method most used by the interviewees was Booking with 36.2% of travelers selecting it. Among the travellers, the Spaniards who have used it are 44.3%, given that among the Poles it drops to 43% and for the Austrians it is equal to 42.2%. Another fifth uses other platforms, 19% the traditional travel agencies, 13% the site of the structure to end up with 11% who use Airbnb and word of mouth (10%).