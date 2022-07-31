Listen to the audio version of the article

It will not be the summer of records, as some had hoped in June, after a start to the season far beyond expectations. In July, mainly due to the new peak of Covid, airport chaos and inflation, there was a cooling in the travel intentions of our compatriots and some cancellations. But after two years of pandemic, the numbers recorded so far and those expected for the next two months still bode well for the Italian tourism industry which, if it does not reach the levels of summer 2019, could still go very close.

An Italian summer

The most recent data are those of the Confcommercio Tourism Observatory, created in collaboration with Swg, which at the end of July estimated 27 million Italians leaving for holidays between July and September, 88% to national destinations, mainly to the sea. (44%) and in the mountains (15%), but with a good recovery also of the cities of art which, added to the small villages, reach 21% of preferences. «They are moving averages, but we can say that we are on values ​​very close to those of 2019 – explains the tourism manager of Confcommercio, Alberto Corti. – That year Istat recorded 31.4 million Italians who had presented themselves at check-in in tourist-accommodation facilities. The intentions data that we had detected in June made us speculate that we could exceed that figure, reaching 33-34 million arrivals at the end of the season, but now I think it is more reasonable to estimate an alignment with the data of 2019 or maybe even something less. “. The Observatory provides the sentiment of Italians, the desire to travel, which in July slightly decreased due mainly to two factors, explains Corti: the rise in Covid cases and a decline in consumer confidence, with over 50% of respondents expressing pessimism for the economic situation of the country. It is not that Italians no longer leave, but perhaps they prefer to reduce the number of trips or their duration.

The return of foreigners

Cooling aside, summer 2022 confirms the prospects of a return to normal in all destinations. Federturismo also estimates about 30 million Italian arrivals between June and September, in Italy or abroad, while Federalberghi speaks of over 34 million fellow countrymen traveling. It is more difficult to estimate the number of foreigners arriving in Italy. According to Federturismo, between June and September, visitors from abroad will be 25% more than last year: an excellent recovery (although still below the levels of 2019) especially for the benefit of the cities of art, which from Easter onwards have recorded significant increases, and of some seaside and mountain resorts of greater value, explains the president of Federturismo Marina Lalli. “Foreigners have returned in large numbers, especially Americans, British and Arabs,” says Lalli. – So our fears for the absence of Russians and Chinese, which are not particularly relevant in terms of numbers but are instead significant for average spending, is behind us ». Global Blue has in fact found that in the five “queen” cities of the summer (Capri, Porto Cervo, Taormina, Portofino and Forte dei Marmi) the average receipt is 1,600 euros, or 30% more than pre-Covid levels. Room sales are also providing encouraging numbers, with a 26% increase in June compared to the same month in 2021.

Forecasts and fears

At the beginning of the season, Federturismo’s forecast was to close the summer with a 15% growth in arrivals between June and September, but it is likely that this target will be exceeded, even if it will not reach the levels of three years ago.

Expectations are also good for the next two months: up to two weeks ago, 60% of rooms for August were already booked nationwide (compared to 33% last year), with peaks of 72% for seaside resorts. Of course, the situation is not brilliant everywhere: «The destinations that work a lot with foreigners and the cities of art are recording excellent results, with high prices that are also able to cover the additional costs – specifies Marina Lalli. “On the other hand, the destinations that mainly host Italians are proceeding with alternating current, because our compatriots are affected more than foreigners by the problem of inflation, which is pushing some people to reduce the vacation period or the spending budget”.