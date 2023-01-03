Listen to the audio version of the article

Tourism for the Befana bridge, the first of many in 2023, is worth a turnover of just over one billion while the hospitality industry archives a brilliant 2022. The bridge will involve almost 1.9 million Italians and will in the name of short-range travel while 5.2 million Italians have opted for long holidays from Christmas to Epiphany. The latter promises to be a sort of long weekend that will be spent for the most part in Italy (97.7%), in search of relaxation and preferably in easily accessible locations. Most of the interest will be concentrated on visits to cities of art or sites full of history and museums and exhibitions to discover. All this, preferring overall hotel accommodation (in 44.3% of cases) with a significant overtaking compared to the choice of the house of relatives and/or friends (29.5%).

«Analysing the data that emerges, one has the perception that Italian tourism is changing – states Bernabò Bocca, president of Federalberghi, commenting on the data of the survey carried out by ACS Marketing Solutions -. Today our fellow citizens show that they have priorities: traveling yes, but in an intelligent way, avoiding situations of excessive stress. Doing the holiday well is good for the holiday, in an attempt to go back to being carefree. From this point of view I read the choice to stay in nearby places and to stay in a hotel. Overall, we could say that the Christmas holiday season ends in style if there weren’t, however, that 34% of people who will reduce the duration of the trip due to the increases that have become unsustainable. These are the real enemies of tourism and its entire supply chain. If there is an urgency in our sector, and we shout it out loud, it is to put a stop to price increases”. With a third of Italians actually forced to reduce the length of stay due to inflation and price increases, Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism, is alarming, saying: «this is a problem that we are aware of, so the Ministry is there and will do its part in supporting operators and all categories of the sector. 2023 will have to be the year not only of consolidation but also of overcoming the pre-pandemic data, increasingly stabilizing and structuring the tourism sector. By playing as a team we will achieve important results».

The hospitality industry archives a brilliant 2022 with almost 400 million visitors, about half of which are foreigners. Tourism thus reduces the gap (-8.5% in attendance and -14.5% in arrivals) with the pre-pandemic years thanks to European visitors, while as far as long-haul is concerned, there is a sharp increase in guests arriving from the North America, primarily from the United States. According to the final balance drawn up by Assoturismo – Cst in 2022 there was a leap in presences which mark +38.2% on 2021 thanks to an excellent trend of arrivals equal to 112.3 million (+42.8%) and thanks to a marked increase in foreign tourism while Italians have chosen the Belpaese en masse to spend their holidays. Hotels, resorts, tourist villages, campsites and agritourisms have benefited from these favorable circumstances, with the cities of art managing to achieve the best performances after two years of almost total shutdown. According to Assoturismo, arrivals from abroad brought overnights to 194.7 million (+83.4% on 2021) while those of Italians stood at 204.8 million (+11.9% on 2021 and -5.2% compared to 2019). The movement in hotel structures is estimated to grow by +45.6%, while the non-hotel sector stops at +27.6%.

In the next three months a certain optimism remains among operators, but with margins of uncertainty. The opinion of over a quarter of the interviewees, out of a sample of 1,334 interviewed entrepreneurs, is of further growth in the sector, but at a decidedly more contained pace. For 54% the expectations are of a substantial stability of the market and about 20% expect, however, a decrease in tourist flows. Slow economic growth in the euro area, high inflation and rising energy prices, aggravated by the prolongation of the war in Ukraine, could slow down the recovery as early as next year.